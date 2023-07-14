Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: Revealed, Heartbreaking

When Lisa Marie Presley passed away at the age of 54 back in January, it was widely believed that the only daughter of Elvis Presley had succumbed to her battle with addiction.

Now, Presley’s cause of death has been revealed, and while drugs were involved, it seems the situation is more complicated than we initially realized.

According to the official report from the LA County Medical Examiner’s office, Lisa Marie died from a small bowel obstruction.

But while it was not an overdose that claimed Lisa Marie’s life, her long battle with substance abuse still played a role in her untimely passing.

According to a new report from TMZ, Lisa Marie was on and off of opiates throughout her adult life.

She underwent some sort of cosmetic “a few months” before her death, and it seems the painkillers she was prescribed during her recovery set off a catastrophic domino effect.

Lisa Marie had Oxycodone in her blood at the time of her death, but not enough to kill her.

She also had “therapeutic levels” of Buprenorphine, an opioid that’s prescribed to help wean addicts off of stronger stuff.

The ME also found traces of Quetiapine, an antipsychotic drug, in Lisa Marie’s blood.

Opioids can cause severe constipation, and it seems that that was the cause of the fatal obstruction.

According to TMZ, Lisa Marie’s long history of alcohol and drug abuse was also cited as a factor in her death.

Insiders say Lisa Marie was $4 million in debt at the time of her death.

In the months after she passed, her family has been embroiled in a nasty legal battle over the rights to Elvis’ estate, which was part of Lisa Marie’s trust.

The matter has reportedly been resolved with Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, paying an undisclosed amount “in the millions” to LM’s mother, Priscilla.

There’s an ironic twist to the tragedy of Lisa Marie’s final days.

Those who knew her best say that she was on top of the world in the last year of her life, overjoyed at the rapturous reception for the award-winning biopic about her father.

But the stress of promoting the film and attending award shows to support the cast might have played a role in Lisa Marie’s passing.

Whatever the case, she’s now at rest, her turbulent life in the spotlight at an end.

Our thoughts go out to Lisa Marie’s loved ones as they continue to mourn her loss.