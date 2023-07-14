Nathan Griffith’s Sister Speaks on Arrest: My Brother Nearly Killed Me!

We have an update on the latest arrest of Nathan Griffith.

As previously reported, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member was arrested on Wednesday night in Las Vegas and booked on a charge of battery by strangulation.

We didn’t know the victim of Griffith’s alleged attack at the time.

But we do now.

(Instagram)

Nathan’s older sister, Heather Griffith, actually spoke to The Sun following Wednesday’s scary incident, telling the outlet:

“He tried to kill me, his own sister.”

She explained that Nathan — who shares a son with Jenelle Evans — had been staying with her and her husband, who is a friend of Nathan from their time in the military.

Hannah went on to say that Nathan hasn’t drank for about a week, but then started to imbibe as soon as his brother-in-law left on a trip.

Nathan Griffith has been arrested many times in his life. The guy needs some help. (Instagram)

“That’s when the threats and everything started,” she claims.

“He said to me: ‘Well, you know who is not home to protect you.'”

We don’t know what prompted such a threat; or what the history is between these siblings.

But Hannah alleges of her brother:

“He came across the kitchen and he started doing what he does to all women, he started choking me.”

This was a reference to Nathan’s February arrest for domestic battery by strangulation in Florida, a charge that was eventually dropped.

Nathan Griffith does many Instagram Live videos talking about politics, and here’s a screenshot from one of those. (Instagram)

Added Hannah:

“He threw me on the ground and got on top of me and told me I was going to die. That he was going to kill me.”

Frightening AF, huh?

Hannah even said that Nathan told her she was “going to die” while she pleaded with him to stop.

Nathan Griffith’s latest mugshot. Dude needs serious help (and to quit driving drunk). (Police Report)

Nathan has been taken into custody on multiple occasions over the years — almost always for reasons related to alcohol and/or violence.

In this case, Hannah referred to her brother as a “binge drinker” and said she was only able to escape after kicking him and running out of the room.

“I’m scared for what is going to happen to him because Nevada is no joke. I don’t even have to press charges on him,” she told The Sun.

“Even if I wanted to drop them, the state will still pick them up. He’s left marks all over me. It’s pretty undeniable. The whole side of my face is swollen and my neck too.”

Nathan Griffith has fallen on hard times since the years of his MTV stardom. (Photo via MTV) (MTV)

As for what caused the alleged aggressive behavior in Nathan, Heather claimed that her brother binge drinks and takes steroids.

Of note, meanwhile, it was Heather and her husband William who called the police after Nathan’s strangulation incident in February.

According to court records from that incident, William told police he was concerned after Nathan video-called him and told him he had “lost it,” choked his then-girlfriend and dragged her up the stairs.

Evans, for her part, has yet to comment on Nathan’s latest arrest.

(Instagram)

Last week, though, she did state on social media that Nathan hasn’t seen their son Kaiser in more than seven months.

“Honestly I will say Nathan is dealing with his own issues at the moment,” Jenelle told followers.

“But he hasn’t seen Kaiser since Christmas.”

As far as we know, Griffith remains behind bars in Nevada right now.