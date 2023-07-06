Meri Brown Goes All Natural on Instagram, Receives ALL the Praise

Meri Brown has heard your complaints.

Late last month, the veteran Sister Wives cast member shocked fans by posting a photo of herself looking, well… very unlike herself.

Folks were taken aback by the heavy use of a filter at the time.

Ever active on social media, though, it’s clear Brown read through some of these June comments and therefore decided to mix things up in honor of July Fourth.

Meri Brown shared this photo to celebrate July Fourth in the year 2023. (Instagram)

“Howdy America!” Meri wrote as a caption to the snapshot above, adding in celebratory fashion:

“Whatever you’re doing today, whoever you’re spending it with, I hope you feel happy, safe, and loved Happy Independence Day!”

It was a nice message.

But most followers were more focused on how the messenger looked while delivering it.

See that double decker bus behind Meri Brown? She’s in London. (Instagram)

“MERI….SO BEAUTIFUL,” one person wrote as a comment to the natural-looking image, which featured Meri in very little makeup and without the use of any sort of filter.

A second individual added:

“Love your shirt! Red is your color!”

A third chimed in as follows: “You look so happy. I love your hair getting longer. You deserve the best.”

You go, girl! Meri Brown is out and about in this photo. (Instagram)

Meri, as you very likely know, has been single since January.

She’s remaining nothing but positive on social media in the wake of her split from Kody Brown, writing just a couple weeks ago that she’s excited about a different future.

In a video shared to both her Instagram and TikTok accounts, Meri offered up this profound advice to fans across the globe:

“When you’re lost, or the road of life has taken you down an unknown road, just stop!”

Meri Brown is on a plane to London in this photo of the long-time Sister Wives star. (Instagram)

Meri didn’t reference her former spouse by name while relaying this message to fans, but the presence of Kody always seems to linger right below the surface.

“Stop so you can redirect. Stop so you can make a new plan. Just pause for a moment to reset your inner GPS and get going on your new path to your amazing new destination!” Brown continued.

“For me, it’s been about pausing, really getting in touch with myself and figuring out who I am. What I want, what I need and really what my ultimate destination is.”

The mother of one concluded at the time:

“So if you’re in that place that you need to take a break and figure things out for yourself. That’s okay. Do it. Worthy up, my friend, you got this.”

We’re up close and personal here with Meri Brown. The Sister Wives star is staring right into the camera. (Instagram)

Back on January 10, Meri and Kody released this joint statement:

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

