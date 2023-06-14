Kylie Jenner Fans Believe Timothee Chalamet Snapped These Pictures

According to just about everyone, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are totally dating.

Just about everyone. The makeup tycoon and the big screen thirst trap have confirmed nothing of the sort.

That hasn’t stopped fans from spotting the two together. Again and again and again.

It also hasn’t stopped Kylie, fans believe, from dropping hints that she and Timothee really are bumping lovelies.

Pre-summer fun? Kylie Jenner enjoyed some sunny spring weather in June of 2023, letting the light illuminate her profile. (Instagram)

The 25 year old makeup mogul and MILF took to Instagram this week to show off her beauty in a flowy, floral dress.

It might not be summer until next week, but you wouldn’t know it from how the sunlight illuminates Kylie’s radiant skin.

The dress is an unusual look for her. It looks more casual and, dare we say it, folksy than what Kylie — or her sisters — usually wear.

Is Kylie Jenner cottagecore? Not if words mean things. But she still looked cute in June of 2023 in this toned-down dress that deviated from her usual ensembles. (Instagram)

What makes these photos that she shared to Instagram really stand out isn’t so much the clothes. Not exactly.

Instead, it was the vibe that fans were getting from everything — her pose, her expression, and her clothing.

Commenter after commenter suggested that the photographer for these pics was none other than Dune star Timothee Chalamet.

Just because you’re a wealthy mother of two doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy an evening breeze just after sundown. Kylie Jenner looked carefree in this snap from mid-June 2023. (Instagram)

“In your Timothee Era,” one commenter praised.

Another then wrote: “This is so timothee coded.” That line implies that the photos somehow involved the actor.

“Did Tim take these,” an additional commenter asked directly.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the photocall for “Bones And All” on November 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Getty)

“Peak the smile,” yet another fan directed, “He took these.”

That might be a bit of a leap.

But there’s more reason to think that Kylie might have been on a date of some sort than the fact that she looked happy.

See, the photos in question stand out a bit from what we usually see her wear.

She’s not in an ultra-polished bikini or a leather dress or all black or royal purple latex or whatever.

You know when a lot of people suddenly dress differently and playfully frolic in the woods for hours? When they’re in a budding relationship.

We can cynically call this “pretending to be fun,” but the truth is a little more complicated.

People are often more likely to break routines when it’s for someone they love, or like, or simply find hot or interesting.

That doesn’t mean that Kylie doesn’t enjoy goofing off and looking pretty in the woods. It’s just that fans don’t always see that side of her. She’s a businesswoman, a reality star, and a mother of two.