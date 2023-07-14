Jill Duggar Claps Back at Fans' Claims That Derick Dillard Is "Stealing Her Spotlight"

These are eventful times in the life of Jill Duggar.

For starters, Jill was the only one of Jim Bob and Michelle’s children to appear in the recent Amazon Prime docu-series Shiny Happy People.

And she did not hold back in her assessment of her parents, the cult that shaped Jim Bob Duggar’s bizarre belief system, or the horrors of her upbringing.

Now, the mother of three is about to spill even more tea.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Jill’s debut memoir is set to hit bookstores in January, and the book has already exceeded presale expectations.

Needless to say, fans are excited.

But even though they won’t be able to read it until next year, some of Jill’s supporters are already already criticizing the book.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

That’s because the cover photo shows Jill being embraced by her supportive husband, Derick Dillard.

Derick, of course, stood by Jill as she cut ties with her parents and shared the painful truth about her tumultuous upbringing.

So it makes sense that she would decide to remind the world of the strength of their bond as she enters this new phase in her career.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Amazon)

But on Instagram and Reddit, fans have accused Derick of upholding the patriarchal norms with which Jill was raised, and “stealing her spotlight” when he should be letting her shine on her own.

“This is your book and your story, why your husband is on the cover [sic] and looks more important than you?” one follower asked Jill on her Instagram page, according to In Touch.

“Because without him (@derickdillard) my story would be very different,” Jill promptly replied.

Jill Duggar posted this photo on Instagram in 2022 following a lengthy hiatus from the site. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“He’s my biggest support. It’s about our journey together as a couple.”

Jill was raised in a world in which women are rarely permitted to work outside the home or enjoy independence of any kind.

So we can see why the unexpected appearance of Jill’s husband on the cover of her debut memoir would raise red flags for some longtime fans.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard pose here for a cool, black and white photo of the famous couple. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But ultimately, it’s Jill’s decision.

And if she thinks Derick is deserving of a cover photo, then it’s entirely appropriate for him to be there.

Besides, we like the symbolism of it:

This is a lovely family photo, isn’t it? Jill and Derick are smiling here with their sons. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jill might no longer be on the best of terms with her birth family, but she’s got a new support network, one that she built herself.

And with the help of Derick and her kids, we’re sure Jill feels equipped to take on any challenge!