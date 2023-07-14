90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Are Brandan and Mary Married? Are They Having a Baby?

Viewers are reeling from meeting 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way‘s toxic new couple, Brandan and Mary.

(Not everyone knows about them yet; fans never expected TLC to drop a main spinoff on Monday nights while another’s airing on Sundays)

Brandan and Mary clearly love each other. But their mutual obsession was hurting them both in more ways than one.

We now have some major spoilers about how things end up for these two.

(TLC)

During their introductions, Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Rosa really did come across like sweet people.

They both suffered agonizing abandonment as children. The circumstances were different, but the trauma set them both up for an unhealthy and codependent romance.

Viewers wonder if the 23-year-olds will hate each other when they meet in person. But others wonder if meeting in person will help them both to relax.

Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Rosa got married, as this Facebook photo that his mother Angela Stiggins shared at the time illustrates. (Facebook)

Spoiler: Brandan and Mary are married!

They themselves cannot spoil anything from their season.

But either Brandan’s mom didn’t sign any contract to get on the show, or she didn’t realize how much she would need to keep secret.

Angela Stiggins shared photos from her son’s wedding in the Philippines to her Facebook page. And the photos are beautiful.

Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Rosa of 90 Day Fiance; The Other Way Season 5 married, as this Facebook photo reveals. (Facebook)

We can see numerous people from Mary’s life. Obviously, most of the guests came from her side of the family.

The wedding reception was downright colorful, with gorgeous floral arrangements. We love Brandan’s attire, too!

The wedding appears to have taken place on April 28.

Angela Stiggins poses with daughter-in-law Mary Rosa in this Facebook pic. Perhaps things mellowed out once Mary was with her love? (Facebook)

On the season premiere, we saw Angela voice her concerns to Brandan very directly.

After all, Mary did not want him hanging out with his own mother or sister — in case either of them were around another woman. She told him that he and Mary had founded their relationship on jealousy, and she was right.

But, given these photos, Angela not only attended the wedding, but was sure to pose with the bride and post the pics.

Brandan De Nuccio and his mother, Angela Stiggins, missed out on years that they should have been able to spend together. But she was able to be at his wedding in the Philippines. (Facebook)

It’s no surprise that she was there for her son. She couldn’t be there for him for part of his adolescence, but it sounds like this was out of her hands.

It’s possible that Angela was just posing with her daughter-in-law out of politeness. Many people smile next to people they mistrust, or even hate.

But it strikes us as very likely that Angela has a lot of positive feelings towards Mary. There is more to this love story than codependency and clinging. There has to be, right?

Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Rosa are both 23. Their total obsession with each other is changing the course of their lives forever on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5. (TLC)

Brandan and Mary are (allegedly) expecting!

According to a TikTok comment that appears to be from Brandan’s cousin, there is more to this than a wedding.

Mary is allegedly pregnant with the couple’s first child. We of course cannot confirm that.

Additionally, Brandan’s cousin shared that “Mary is actually a sweet person.” That is easy to believe, from what we saw.

On TikTok, someone who is apparently Brandan De Nuccio’s cousin commented to report that Mary Rosa is pregnant — and a sweet person in real life. Both claims are very believable. (TikTok)

Even a sweet person can have insecurities that turn toxic. And Brandan and Mary have both put each other through a lot … even though they are, as individuals, very likable.

Maybe, when they met in person, a lot of the old insecurities and unhinged jealousy melted away.

Or maybe they’re still just as clingy. So clingy that they’re set to become parents. 23 is very young for all of this, but … congratulations? Maybe it’ll work out.