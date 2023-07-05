Kourtney Kardashian Acting Like a Travis Barker Groupie, Fans Lament

Late last month, Calabasas power couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker held a gender reveal.

The event was goofy but went well. They’re excited to be expecting a baby together.

But something seemed so woefully off about the entire thing.

The whole get-together, like so much of Kourtney’s recent life, seemed to be “all Travis.” Why has Kourt transformed into Travis’ groupie?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are pictured here from the video they used to reveal the gender of their child. (instagram)

Having a “gender reveal” can already be controversial for a few reasons — even if it doesn’t cause a headline-grabbing disaster. (Some have started raging wildfires)

Kourtney and Travis opted for a Baby Barker World Tour vibe for their party.

The “guest list” table was for the party guests to choose between pink or blue bands. They wore these to indicate their guess at the future Barker Baby’s chromosomes.

Kourtney Kardashian sure is pregnant, isn’t she? She shared this photo in June of 2023. (Instagram)

The “World Tour” gimmick continued, with Kourtney and Travis both wearing “all access” lanyards.

Additionally, they had a spread of sugar cookies. The frosting designs looked like microphones and hearts. And the word “mom.”

It didn’t stop there. Because of course it didn’t. Kourt’s entire backyard took the form of a faux concert, complete with a miniature stage and Travis’ actual drums.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their day-to-day lives as a married couple on The Kardashians Season 3. (Hulu)

The seating wasn’t exactly what you’d get in a concert, but the vibe was similar.

Finally, they cut the cake. The interior was blue.

Though the curious conflation of color and gender has changed over the years, blue signaled that they are expecting a boy.

Since getting together and especially since marrying, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker began to display similar aesthetics despite being on totally different fashion wavelengths. Case in point? Matching hats in 2022. (Instagram)

Naturally, photos and video of Kourtney and Travis’ big bash circulated on social media. Including on Reddit.

“I like this. But I feel like her personality has become… Travis,” opined one commenter.

“And I bet Travis LOVES that,” another agreed. “He’s her whole personality/life.”

As numerous Instagram photos documented, Kourtney Kardashian displayed a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign on Saturday, June 17 2023. The announcement’s format was a nod to the drummer’s band. (Instagram)

“I agree, this is so cringe,” another redditor wrote.

“It seems so weird to me that it’s become her brand to be married to a rockstar,” that same commenter expressed.

Then, the Reddit denizen suggested: “Imagine if all rockers’ spouses were like this.”

Kourtney Kardashian speaks to husband Travis Barker on Season 3 of The Kardashians. When he married Kourt, he also married into some family drama. But he already knew that. (Hulu)

This party is far from the first time that people have noticed Kourtney’s transformation into Travis Barker’s #1 groupie.

“The way she immediately decided she was like faux punk the second they got together is so funny to me lol,” another expressed.

They continued: “Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great look on her, but the 180 from natural babe to groupie glam is so wild lol.”

She’s expecting again! Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump in this photo. (Instagram)

“Same. When I made a similar comment I got downvoted and shredded to no end lol,” another commenter chimed in.

The fan described: “She’s acting like a groupie not a grown woman who has her own life and established career.”

“The theme is Travis,” another commenter succinctly summarized. Wow.