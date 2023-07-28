Duggar Fans Think These Two Couples Will Defy Jim Bob’s Rules By Getting Divorced!

If you know anything about Jim Bob Duggar’s belief system, you know that the man is very big on marriage and procreation.

In Jim Bob’s view, women were put on earth solely for the purposes of birthing children and becoming dutiful wives.

Needless to say, the man believes that divorce is a mortal sin, and that any married people who don’t stay married should be shunned by polite society.

So it would take a lot for one of Jim Bob’s kids to pull the plug on their marriage — but that doesn’t mean it will never happen.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar pose with their many, many children. (Photo Credit: TLC)

During a recent discussion on the always-entertaining r/DuggarsSnark subreddit, commenters speculated about which couples might openly defy Jim Bob by going their separate ways.

And the consensus was that Duggar World is home to two marriages that appear to be doomed.

“I think when Jim Bob dies, there will be a few divorces,” one user wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Anna Duggar is the long-suffering wife of Josh Duggar. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I feel like there’s a chance that when Josh gets out, after waiting for him for all these years Anna will get tossed aside,” another added.

“[Josh] and Anna would be my only guess tbh. [Josh] would be the one to initiate the divorce when he gets out of prison and doesn’t feel like pretending to be a good IBLP man anymore,” a third chimed in.

Yes, Josh and Anna are certainly the most troubled couple in the family.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Of course, Josh won’t get out of prison for nearly a decade, so we’ll probably have to wait quite a few years to see if those predictions come true.

But some Duggar-watchers think a different couple will call it quits much sooner.

“I think it’s going to be Jessa and Ben as well, I definitely do not see any love (not even like) between them,” one Reddit user predicted.

Jessa and Ben in a sponsored content post from 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I can see Jessa dumping Ben and going for a stronger man,” another wrote.

“I hope Jessa leaves Ben. She was my favorite when I used to watch the show and I always figured she would be there 1st to break all the rules when she turned 18,” a third commented, adding:

“I think she’ll find herself when her kids are older.”

Jessa shows off her family in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Yes, a vocal contingent of Duggar fans have spent rooting for Jessa to free herself from the constraints of the hyper-patriarchal world in which she was raised.

They believe that as a husband who was essentially hand-picked by Jessa’s father, Ben is the embodiment of that oppression.

He might not be as bad as these people have made him out to be, but Jessa would definitely need to leave her marriage in order to liberate herself from her father’s belief system.

Baby number-four is on the way! That’s what Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald confirmed with this pic from 2021! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Whatever the case, Jim Bob and Michelle have 19 children, and most of them will likely follow in their parents’ footsteps by marrying very young.

Statistically, that means that the family will see at least one divorce in the years to come.

And you can be sure Jim Bob will flip his lid if and when it happens!