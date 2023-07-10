David and Sheila Get Super NSFW After First Night Together on 90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, David and Sheila awoke from their first night together.

It was an eventful night. They made this explicitly clear.

True, some things did not exactly fit into … what they had planned.

But they still spared no detail while regaling us all with the night’s sequence of events.

As always, we must include an acknowledgment: David and Sheila obviously woke up, invited the producers in, and then went through the process of “waking up” on camera. That’s just how it works.

Anyway, we saw them on their first morning together as a couple.

The night before, despite David’s lengthy flight and only having met (in person) a few hours before, they spent the night together.

“It was so hard to fit in” is not, in this instance, a brag.

Rather, David was simply explaining that he and Sheila were not, mechanically speaking, able to have penetrative, penis-in-vagina intercourse.

It had been a while since either of them had boned. Sheila explained that this was why she had trouble getting physically aroused even though she herself was having a good time.

Fortunately, the two of them still managed to have a good time.

They exchanged oral sex — again, sparing no detail for the cameras as they recounted their evening.

Sheila expressed delight at how David had explored her body. And David managed to crack a joke about, as a man who exclusively communicates with his hands, being “good” with them.

Sheila asked about David’s last relationship. He has not taken anyone to the township of pound in about four years.

She asked what he did during that dry spell. His answer was, of course, obvious.

More than once during this scene, editors chose to blur David’s words — even though he communicated them via ASL.

David also came (pun not intended) bearing gifts.

One was a set of tools for Sheila to learn sign language. Specifically, ASL. (There are multiple sign languages. They’re languages, after all)

Sheila quickly picked up on some new information, including a direct sign for David’s name.

Now, this was odd. David and Sheila voluntarily swapped phones to inspect each other’s social media and communication.

Yes, they agreed to it. But it’s weird that people who love each other have these kinds of trust issues.

It’s also just a goofy idea. Invading each other’s privacy … but also knowing months in advance that it’ll happen. Anyone who wants to be sneaky for some reason will find a workaround.

Sheila didn’t like one selfie that she saw.

It was from a woman who is Dave’s friend from school. Remember, he formed powerful bonds with other deaf students in his youth.

Though David was able to assure her that she’s just a friend, Sheila resolved to not like the woman regardless.

Sheila took David to an open market, where freshly slaughtered meat was sold without any apparent refrigeration.

It was a bit of a shock. Both in terms of culture shock and simply being a shock to his senses.

David knows, as any grocery store employee knows, that the worst smell in a grocery store should always be the garbage disposal chute. After that, a strong and bad smell is a sign that something is wrong. Spoiled meat, listeria in the drain … employees should catch these before customers catch a whiff.

Sheila opened up about her past.

Her ex was two-timing her. He had a girlfriend in Manila.

This explains her jealousy issues, up to a point.

It also gave Sheila an opportunity to ask about David’s ex from four years ago.

Yes, she was also deaf. And yes, they had a much easier time with communication than he has with Sheila.

He worried that there was no way to fully discuss his ex without Sheila thinking that he must still be in love with her. (We have … questions … about that concern of his)

David decided to sidestep that, reminding Sheila that they were in a new relationship. He didn’t want to dwell on the past.

We suspect that Sheila’s “yes honey” sign is not the true end of the conversation.

But, overall, these two are off to a strong start! Compared to the friction between, say, Riley and Violet (to say nothing of Gino and Jasmine’s nonsense) they have a lot of potential.