It’s a rare thing for any series to only reveal part of that season’s cast halfway in.



But 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 did just that, unveiling the final couple on Sunday’s episode.



That is six episodes in.



Additionally, more familiar couples met, had their first in-person fights, or basked in the afterglow of their first night together.



Check out our full recap of Season 6, Episode 6 below!

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda Pretending that she is stepping out to run errands, Jasmine is actually slipping away. She wants some space. Gino has been in town for a week. While they have had sex only once, they have had multiple fights. Like many people, she calls a friend to discuss the matter. The friend in question, however, is her ex — Dane.

2 Dane is out of town Jasmine says that she feels relieved that he’s away, because he is now her neighbor. She doesn’t want Gino to know that she’s living this close to her ex.

3 “It’s not being a hypocrite” Jasmine insists that her friendship with her ex, when she freaks out about Gino even being courteous to a waitress, is not hypocritical. Why? Because she considers herself more trustworthy than she considers him. Gino has demonstrated that he is unworthy of trust. But … if Jasmine’s so sure that she’s doing the right thing, why keep it a secret?

4 “Meet in the middle” Dane hears about Jasmine’s fights with Gino and the relative lack of intimacy. He feels concerned. After all, he had hoped that Jasmine and Gino would be doing better now that they were physically together again. He ends up recommending couples counseling to Jasmine so that she and Gino can compromise.

5 “And then tonight, we can do some cardio” Genuinely, Jasmine and Gino are such an awkward combo. Never is this more apparent than when Jasmine says the horniest stuff to Gino, only to have him laugh uncomfortably. They are simply not on the same wavelength at all.

6 This is so much The plan is to go outside and exercise together. Jasmine put sunscreen onto Gino’s neck, but decided that this was not enough protection. Laying him back onto the bed, she lathers up his legs while he briefly seems to dissociate. After a while, he’s seemingly into it, but it’s just … another example of how different their eagerness levels are.

7 You are in PUBLIC Jasmine “helps” Gino to do squats. She gets very playful during this. Of course, she also sort of negs him about his thrusting during sex. They’ve only had sex a handful of times during their relationship, though, so she’s pulling from a limited sample size. She says that sometimes his thrusts are “robotic” rather than him rolling his hips. Gino disagrees.

8 Then they talk about intimacy Gino objects to the idea that he’s not interested in her. Instead, he reiterates that their constant fighting kills the mood. Jasmine notes that there are times when they are not fighting when he still seems disinterested.

9 Is this a lack of kink? In Jasmine’s mind, maybe something is missing from their sex life. On the one hand, some people have very specific kinks that hold their interest more than any other sex act. But unless Gino falls under that category and hasn’t told Jasmine, that’s not the issue. If she thinks that she needs to “spice” things up … they’ve only boned a handful of times. It’s way too early for things to be stale. At any rate, if Gino has been concealing any kinks from his fiancee, he’s not sharing them now. We don’t see this as the issue.

10 Gino meets Jasmine’s friends Yira speaks English very well. Juana does not speak English. They are both very well aware of Jasmine’s issues with Gino, though perhaps they have no idea how much she explodes at him. Or how strange their fights are from the outside.

11 What do they think of him? Jasmine’s friends are very diplomatic and friendly and even kind. Juana very honestly notes that Gino looks good for his age, even if he’s not her type. And she compliments his butt. Jasmine is, as we know, a bit fan of Gino’s booty.

12 “Did you use the butt plugs that I bought you?” Yira asks this question in English, by the way. Jasmine replies that she has not. She also has not even told Gino about them yet, or about her butt plan.

13 Has Gino done that before? After taking a comically long time to answer, Gino says that he has never had anal sex with any of his exes. Why … why did he take that long to answer?

14 Gino has something on his mind Even in front of her friends, he mentions that Jasmine was “talking to some guy.” She was behaving evasively, and he learned that she was speaking to Dane. He doesn’t understand why she hid this. However, her friends assure Gino that she is incapable of cheating on him.

15 Dane IS an ex, though Yira is very direct and honest with Gino, telling him that Dane is Jasmine’s ex but also assuring him that he has nothing to worry about. But Gino notes that Jasmine would freak out if he did anything like this. “Something’s going on,” Gino fears, since Jasmine is “hiding something” from him. Yeah.

16 Christian and Cleo While Christian is on his plane (watching Bond movies) and Cleo is getting ready at her rental, they both feel similar anxieties. Will they like each other? Will the same sparks fly in person? And will they even like each other? Soon, they’ll both find out.

17 First kiss! Right after they see each other, Christian and Cleo hug. Then, he gives her a kiss. Cleo had her doubts about whether society’s rampant transphobia would make Christian too shy to show her affection. While this isn’t a complete answer, it’s certainly a start.

18 They exchange compliments Cleo tells him that he’s “out of my league.” When she comments on her height in the negative, he tells her “the taller they are, the higher I climb.” Honestly? This is really cute.

19 They really like each other That said, there are some awkward pauses that follow. Christian had some bigoted family members who made some truly despicable remarks to him. He doesn’t support that kind of hateful nonsense, but the thing about living in a bigoted society is that it trickles into our thoughts. You can’t just “not be a bigot” — you really need to actively challenge it in order to keep it out of your system. Cleo, too, wonders if Christian is going to feel comfortable being with her.

20 But things are off to a good start Christian jokes that he is “so glad” that America “declared independence from these people,” commenting on the jarring weirdness of driving on the left side of the road. Notably, the vast majority of the planet drives on the right side. And, significantly, the most popular non-religious holiday in the world is a celebration of independence from the British. Truly, it’s a sentiment that brings people together.

21 ‘”Daddy” Christian meets Cleo’s cats Abra and Komi are not as shy as many cats would be, but aren’t as eagerly friendly as “dog person” Christian would expect from a canine companion. He and Cleo have a weird exchange about his title. He says that Cleo should just call him “Uncle Christian” since he is “not their daddy yet.” Cleo correctly points out that “uncle” would imply that he’s her brother.

22 Time to settle in Obviously, Christian just finished a long flight and an extended drive. There’s a blend of awkwardness and affection. They’re both just overthinking things at every step.

23 Goodnight They kiss goodnight, but it’s still awkward. Going to bed with someone for the first time can feel daunting. We cannot imagine that the presence of a camera crew, a boom mic operator, and producers in the room helps much.

24 David and Sheila The two wake up after their very first night together. They had a good time, it seems, but there were a couple of hiccups as they attempted to bone. And neither of them spared any detail when describing what went down. They both, in fact, went down.

25 There were some compatibility issues David and Sheila were unable to actually have penetrative, P-in-V sex. It was uncomfortable for Sheila, even if she did show clear signs of sexual arousal. Simply put, he could not simply put himself inside of her. So they both performed oral sex on each other. Sheila seemed not only delighted but a little surprised by how much he appreciated her body.

26 “I’m good with my hands” A guy who communicates entirely by typing or with sign language commenting that he’s good with his hands is a solid joke. But also not entirely a joke, you know?

27 It’s been years since either of them were in a relationship Sheila notes that this may be why she wasn’t physically ready. David comments that it’s been four years for him, too. When Sheila asks how he managed during his time being single, his answer is obvious but the ASL for it is very funny.

28 David brings gifts One is a set of cards to help her to learn sign language. This is pretty key to the two of them getting to know each other. She already learns that there is a sign for his name, “David,” without having to spell it. Limited usefulness for her, but very sweet.

29 “Do you want to see my phone?” We will never find the phone exchange thing normal, but at least they’re doing it consensually. Apparently, David and Sheila agreed to swap phones after they meet. It’s a trust thing. And perhaps they both have some trust issues. Especially, it seems, Sheila.

30 Who’s that? Spotting a selfie in David’s messages, she asks who a woman is. David notes that she is a friend from school, and that, like him, she’s in a relationship. Sheila resolves to not like this woman regardless, however.

31 Culture shock They go to an open market, and David feels inundated by unexpected sensory experiences. He cannot hear, but he can certainly see and smell. He works in a grocery store in the US — where the place remains clean, where meet stays cool and usually contained enough to deter insects, and where you’d never see or smell a freshly slaughtered animal.

32 Time to talk exes Sheila shares that her last boyfriend was two-timing her. He had another girlfriend, in Manila. She asks about David’s ex and if she spoke ASL. David worries that if he tells her everything that went down with his ex, she’ll fear that he’s still in love with her.

33 “Sheila and her jealousy” David worries that he will have trouble balancing Sheila’s insecurities with his desire to be transparent with her. They have both experienced cheating, and they both have their own emotional baggage, but he doesn’t want to mess things up.

34 So, David tells her that they need to move on He notes that he doesn’t really want to talk about his ex. Instead, he’d rather focus upon the present — and his love life with Sheila. Soon, he’ll meet her family and see her home. But we suspect that Sheila will have more questions in the future.

35 Riley Attaway and Violet Violet takes Riley for a fitting. She wants him to get some Vietnamese formal wear, both to look dressed up on certain occasions and to learn more about her country and culture.

36 It’s a Ao Dai We haven’t seen Riley in his new outfit yet. But it will only take a couple of days to make, and the results should be amazing. He weighs in on the fabric, and then it’s time to measure him.

37 What is Riley to Violet? We admit to not knowing Vietnamese, but surely there is a way to say “boyfriend.” Instead, Violet is quick to tell people that she and Riley are getting to know one another — and to shoot down the idea that they are married. They’re not married, but it speaks to Vi’s disposition that she’s not eager to pretend that they are, even for a stranger.

38 “How big is it?” Violet sort of negs Riley, teasing him to hush while she speaks to the employee who is measuring him. She notes that Riley is literally twice her size. He does very much tower above her.

39 “Old, ugly” Though Violet quickly explains that it’s customary in Vietnam to jokingly insult your loved one (and it certainly matches her personality so far), Riley clearly feels different about her saying this to a stranger than he does to her teasing him to his face. It’s hard to say where the jokes end and real insults begin sometimes … but the answer is when someone’s feelings are hurt.

40 Then, this We have to say that the exchange inside clearly fed into Riley’s insecurities, which is probably why he started a fight over Violet receiving a text. Just days in Vietnam, and he’s demanding to see her phone.

41 That’s a no from Violet She assures Riley that this guy is merely her friend — but also that it’s simply none of Riley’s business.

42 “And I introduce her” Violet says that she has been playing matchmaker for two friends. But, again, she doesn’t feel that Riley owes her an explanation.

43 They’re not married Violet says that she wouldn’t mind this sort of question if it happened while they were married. But they’re not married yet. They’re getting to know each other. Right now, she doesn’t feel like she owes Riley anything of the sort — and doesn’t want to search his phone, either.

44 “You always think people lie on you” Violet correctly observes that Riley has some major insecurities. It doesn’t always mean that people are betraying him. But he has been betrayed in the past.

45 “You don’t need show me anything.” Violet isn’t being a hypocrite. She doesn’t want to see Riley’s phone yet, either. His outburst is worrisome … but she still wants him to meet her family. If he can meet them.

46 “Mr. Riley is coming to visit” Violet introduces Riley to her daughters, Tuyet and Bao. Tuyet comments on how Riley is so much taller than she had imagined.

47 Riley comes bearing gifts! He gifts bags and makeup to Violet’s daughters. Remember, Riley previously mentioned his eagerness to “spoil” these girls within his means. That is a healthy, wonderful goal. But it’s not yet clear if Riley will gain stepdad status.

48 Violet’s mother felt less impressed First, she noted that Vietnamese custom would have had Riley bring HER a gift as the prospective mother-in-law. Riley clearly had no idea. She also clearly knew about Riley and Violet’s spat on the street, so she expressed concerns about his personality.

49 Violet translates She relays to Riley what her mom has said, essentially asking if he will change in terms of temper when they are married. If they are married. Riley will basically do his best.

50 “And I will believe you more” Violet ends things on a somewhat humorous, teasing note. Her daughters also weighed in, noting that partners who love each other should believe each other until they have a good reason not to.

51 Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson We don’t yet know why the show has waited until Episode 6 to introduce us to Statler and Dempsey. Our best guess is that either something insane happened or nothing happened. We cannot rule out that it’s a little of both. Anyway, Statler is 33 years old, she’s from Texas, and she has a larger-than-life personality.

52 Statler works from home She works in the finance department of a freight logistics department. And she has ADHD, noting that her attention span has limits. She displays an exaggerated version of what that looks like, as she does chores or fiddles with distracting toys on camera. Honestly, some ADHD folks who work from home can relate. Of course, there’s always the flip side of attention, when you zero in on work so much that you forget your grocery order at the door for over an hour. In many ways, Statler’s ADHD has defined her life. It’s part of who she is.

53 Statler is also gay Describing how ADHD saw her facing rejection all her life, she mentions how adoption as a newborn also fit that pattern in her mind. Growing up, she felt like she was disappointing her parents by not being a “golden child” with perfect grades like her older brothers. Then, when she realized that she was gay, she worried that this was another “failure” in her parents’ eyes. That is heartbreaking. Statler did explore her sexuality, and has boned a lot of gals in a lot of contexts. Honestly? Good for her.

54 Recently, Statler fell for Dempsey She explains that she set her dating app location to the UK while searching for new potential girlfriends with sexy British accents. For seven months, she and Dempsey have been head over heels for each other. But, of course, they have not met yet. Thus their appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

55 But Statler hasn’t told something important to Dempsey If things go well when they meet, she is prepared to return home just long enough to sell off all of her stuff. Then, she’ll move to the UK and be with Dempsey. Dempsey doesn’t know this yet. That’s … a huge leap when you’re talking about meeting someone for the first time. But Statler is looking for unconditional love, and she’s tired of waiting.

56 Statler and her friend Sy go to a kinky restaurant Being “kinky AF,” the place seems appropriately inappropriate. There, she tells her friend Sy about her plans to potentially ambush Dempsey with plans to move in. Instead of cracking jokes about stereotypes, Sy expresses her concerns. Statler is moving too quickly (once again) without knowing someone fully (once again) and Sy worries that she will once again end up heartbroken.

57 The jokes are good, though After Statler is unable to even wrap her mouth around a suggestively shaped dessert, she jokes that she is simply “that gay.”

58 But Sy remains concerned She doesn’t want to see Statler leave everything behind … because this has happened before. Just one year ago, she met a DIFFERENT girl in the UK. Things went so well, they planned to marry, and then the girl broke up with Statler after she returned to the US. Statler cried for a week. She’s trying again, with no intention of meeting up with the ex (who offered to meet her at the airport and has caught feelings again). Sy wishes that she could protect her friend from her own mistakes.

59 Packing is hell As many of us can tell you, anxiety and ADHD make packing much more stressful than it needs to be. It’s seldom a picnic for neurotypicals, either.