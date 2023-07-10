Jill Duggar Offers Olive Branch to Brother James Amid Feud Rumors, Flips the Bird to Parents With Daring Dress Code Violation

Long before the rest of the world caught on to how evil her parents are, Jill Duggar cut ties with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and publicly distanced herself from several members of her family.

Jill courageously appeared on camera in the recent Amazon Prime docu-series Shiny Happy People, making her the only one of Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids to do so.

On top of all that, Jill recently announced that she’s releasing a memoir that will address some of the more scandalous aspects of life within her very controversial family.

Needless to say, she won’t be receiving invites to any Duggar reunions anytime soon.

Jill Duggar looks somber in this photo as she prepares to trash her parents. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

In fact, Jill is rumored to be in a nasty feud with James Duggar over comments she made about Jim Bob.

But while James might be irate about his sister’s refusal to abide by her family’s code of silence, it seems that Jill is hoping to squash their beef.

“Happy B-Day to my forever buddy [and] super uncle to our kids,” she wrote in her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Jill Duggar recently wished a happy birthday to her brother James. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The “forever buddy” remark seems to be a reference to the infamous “buddy system” that Jill’s parents used to help them keep track of 19 kids.

“We came up with the idea years ago when we had a number of little ones. I don’t exactly remember what age the oldest one was – maybe eight years old,” Michelle once explained on one of the family’s reality shows.

“We were trying to gather up all the shoes as we were walking out the door, getting them on the little feet and tying them, and buckling up all the car seats,” she continued.

“And we realized it works much better if we’re trying to hurry to have one of the older ones help the little guys buckle their seatbelts.”

The Duggars have been criticized for the system, as many see it as a form of child labor.

So even when she’s offering an olive branch with one hand, Jill is throwing a little shade with the other.

Speaking of defying her ultra-strict parents, Jill recently posted some sponsored content involving a product called the Lumisilkco Crystal Hair Eraser.

Jill Duggar posts some sponsored content on Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Hey y’all, I know it’s summer and that means we are all having to deal with shaving a whole lot more,” Jill began, before revealing that the eraser can be used as an alternative to shaving.

Jill’s parents are big believers in leveraging fame to build wealth, so they would have no qualms about her posting sponsored content.

However, Jim Bob’s bizarre belief system dictates that women must dress modestly at all times, so you can be sure he’s not a fan of Jill flashing her bare legs while demonstrating how the eraser is used.

Jill Duggar demonstrates the use of a “hair eraser” product. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Of course, the product that’s most likely to infuriate Jim Bob and Michelle is Jill’s upcoming memoir, which promises to expose her family like never before..

“For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members—they weren’t willing to rock the boat,” reads a statement from the publisher.

“But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets.”

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

“Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey.”

In other words, Jill is about to spill some serious tea.

Hey, she’s already on the outs with most of her family — so she might as well make some money from all that tension!