1000-Lb. Sisters Fans are Concerned About Tammy Slaton in Wake of Ultimate Tragedy

1000-Lb. Sisters are concerned about Tammy Slaton.

For a very understandable and extremely unfortunate reason.

As you likely know by now, Tammy’s husband passed away late last month at the very young age of 40.

No cause of death has been confirmed for Caleb Willingham, but multiple repots prior to this tragedy indicated that he had been struggling mightily with his weight for several months.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Tammy told People Magazine shortly afterwards, adding:

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Slaton had met Willingham inside of a rehab facility in Ohio and then exchanged vows with him in November 2022.

Earlier this week, Slaton uploaded a meme that read as follows:

Even though we don’t talk every day. Just because you live far away. You’re on my mind til each days end. I’m proud to say you are my friend.

Clearly, this was a reference to Willingham and the pain Tammy has been in since his death.

In response to the message, many followers have expressed worry that Slaton might fall back into old eating, drinking and/or smoking habits in order to cope with such a personal and difficult loss.

“I am so sorry about Caleb, I know you both loved each other very much,” one user wrote, for example.

“Please stay strong and stay healthy. Continue to get better because Caleb would want to see you healthy and happy.”

Added another:

“Love you Tammy. You will be OK with time. Please don’t get depressed and get back to bad food choices, you are on the right track.”

Indeed, Slaton weighed 714 pounds at her most unhealthy.

But she then dedicated herself to a process that enabled her to drop below 500 pounds and qualify for gastric bypass surgery.

These days, the TLC personality rarely uses a wheelchair and rarely needs the assistance of extra oxygen.

She has come a very long way.

The hope is that Tammy is able to maintain perspective and maintain this lifestyle even as she grieves the loss of her husband.

In May, sources told The Sun that Tammy and Caleb were estranged due to the contrasting journeys they were on while living far away from each other.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” the insider said this spring, adding:

“He has gained 30 pounds and hasn’t been working his program…

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining.

“She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless.”

Perfectly fair and reasonable, right?

And also perfectly fair and reasonable for this to have been true… and for Slaton to still be heartbroken by Caleb’s passing.

May he rest in peace.