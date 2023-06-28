Kim Kardashian Caught in Photoshop Fail: Why

In recent years, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s drama has been a major focus. Khloe has been the one seemingly losing her whole mind with photoshop, editing herself beyond recognition.

But Kim has been known to tweak her own appearance. Even when it’s really, really obvious.

Her latest transgression was on Instagram. She posted a series of pics of herself from a Louis Vuitton show.

But not only did she alter one, but it was a photo where pretty much everyone on the planet can easily find the original. Girl, why?

Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023. (Getty)

This month, Kim Kardashian appeared as a guest at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

She wore a Minecraft-inspired outfit. Minecraft, if you are unfamiliar, is a block-building video game that some very vocal children (we’re including some early-twenties folks in that group) really, really like.

The photo above is the actual pic. Getty Images has it as part of its archive. However, it is not the version that Kim shared with her followers.

To the right, we see the original photograph of Kim Kardashian by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton. To the left, we see the altered version that Kim shared on Instagram. Why did she do this? (Getty)

As we detailed in this caption, Kim’s photo on the left — which she shared to Instagram — is a distortion.

There are slight changes to her arm, chest, and torso.

The most dramatic difference is to Kim’s chin and jawline. But it’s very minor — not enough to change her look, but certainly enough for people to notice.

At least, you notice them if you view them side-by-side. Kim’s smile lines and the fit of her top are the biggest giveaways.

Does she look better in one pic than the other? No.

In fact, a lot of commenters have pointed out that, even seeing the two and their differences, it’s not immediately clear which is the original and which is the fake.

Critics call the photoshop job “unnecessary.”

That calls into question whether any edits like these are “necessary.” Perhaps some red eye filters and erasing a blemish could fall under that category. Arguably.

But even though it’s “very easy” to find the original photo and compare, Kim (or someone posting for her) made several of her body parts more slender.

This isn’t just anyone editing their looks. This is Kim Kardashian.

She is an influencer. She is one of the most prominent, famous, and beautiful influencers in the world.

If she thinks that she has to touch up her look when she goes to a fashion show, all dressed up and all made up, what message does that send?

And we cannot claim that no one cares what Kim thinks about her body.

The whole concept of an influencer is that she influences people. Kim has turned mild fame an an unusual silhouette into a billion-dollar net worth.

Kim’s “flaws” may be imaginary. The damage that these edits can do to the minds of her followers is not. If Kim thinks that her body needs “fixing,” what hope does anyone else have?