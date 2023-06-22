Usman Umar Wishes Girlfriend a Happy Birthday, Could Return to 90 Day Very Soon

For years, Usman Umar has “entertained” 90 Day Fiance viewers with his disastrous and dramatic relationships.

More recently, he has been threatening to return to the franchise.

Yes, he really does have a new lady love.

This week, he wished her a very happy birthday, proclaiming their love to the world.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his new girlfriend, Kiera. (Instagram)

This week, Usman Umar celebrated his lady love’s birthday on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to you my LOVE @the.kiera.elise,” he declared.

Usman praised: “You are a strong woman, loving and caring. I will choose you now and always.”

On his Instagram Story in late March, 2023, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar wrote that he thinks that he is in love again. (Image Credit: Instagram) (Instagram)

Early this spring, Usman announced that he might very well be “in love.”

Initially, fans took that as Usman threatening to return to 90 Day Fiance in some form.

It was not unreasonable, we soon learned, as the woman’s identity bubbled to the surface.

Kiera Elise Ogden is a wedding wardrobe designer based in the United States. In April 2023, a report claimed that she had caught the eye of an infamous 90 Day Fiance cast member. (Instagram)

Over time, it became increasingly obvious that Usman and Kiera were an item. Then, of course, came confirmation.

At present, they both seem to be in London, England. That’s more or less meeting halfway for the Nigerian native and the New Jersey resident, right?

Their social media is full of their adventures together.

“Love is a beautiful thing, it’s amazing to fall in love and to get it back in return,” Usman wrote in a recent post.

“I’m officially off market not by force but by choice, this one is the right one for me,” he affirmed.

Usman prompted fans and followers: “Check us out don’t you think we fit? Guys no hating pls.”

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 star Usman “Sojaboy” Umar explains why “yammy” is a euphemism for intercourse. Okay, we can understand why. (TLC)

As far as public relationships go, this is Usman’s first since he and Kimberly Menzies ended things in Nigeria.

Those two have remained friends — to some degree or another — but have not gotten back together. They have also not become “friends with benefits,” as Kimberly had suggested.

A bone-buddy can be convenient. But ideally, not someone who lives on another continent.

Things with Kimberly and Usman fell apart. Thankfully, before they took a drastic step like adopting Usman’s nephew.

Ultimately, his mother was extremely opposed to the relationship. She gave her permission — something that Usman required, in his mind — only after a lot of time and effort.

Will Kiera have that same problem? Will she, too, need to agree to let Usman take a second wife to give him a child?

Probably not.

Kiera is also an American, but she is not like Kimberly Menzies or “Baby Girl” Lisa Hamme. She is now 36 years old. Usman is only a couple of years younger.

Given the role that age has played in Usman’s relationships, this could be a game changer.

Their relationship — which is only a few days old, in Usman’s mind — is back on track, and Kimberly is due for some more yammy-yammy. (TLC)

But Kiera is still an American. And that leads many fans to conclude that Usman is angling for more time on screen.

Viewers have followed his nonsense with Lisa and with Kimberly.

Perhaps we will see him again soon. Or maybe production will cut him off. Will his relationship survive that disappointing news?