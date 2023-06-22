Jim Bob Duggar: Concerned By Current Lack of Pregnancies Among His Daughters and Daughters-In-Law?

Here’s a sentence we don’t write very often:

As far as anyone knows, no one in the Duggar family is pregnant at the moment!

If you’re familiar with Jim Bob Duggar’s belief system, you know he taught his children from a young age that procreation is their primary reason for being.

Women, Duggar children are taught, are put on earth to bear as many kids as they possibly can, and the goal of every man should be to keep their wives pregnant — and to earn enough money to support all those offspring.

The Duggar sisters in a rare group shot from 2020. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(It’s a little ironic that Jim Bob wants all his kids to have a million kids, but won’t allow the moms to help provide financial support — but that’s a conversation for another time!)

Currently, Jim Bob and Michelle have 28 grandchildren, and they’re open about the fact that they want many, many more.

But at the moment it seems that production has stalled at the Duggar baby factory.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

Which means that JB is probably laying on the pressure and demanding that one of his daughters or daughters-in-law deliver another “blessing” ASAP.

Of Jim Bob’s adult daughters, Jana Duggar is the only who’s unmarried, but it doesn’t look as though Jim Bob is planning to coerce her into getting hitched.

Instead, he’s probably hoping that one of the married daughters who still speaks to him will surprise fans with a pregnancy announcement sometime in the near future.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

Jill Duggar has wisely cut off contact with her parents, and the next oldest is Jessa Duggar.

Jessa is already a mother of four, but since her youngest will turn two next month, many observers think she’s about due to announce another pregnancy.

During a recent discussion about the current lack of Duggar pregnancies, users on the always-entertaining r/DuggarsSnark subreddit concluded that Jessa is the most likely to get knocked up next.

Jessa shows off her family in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In fact, some believe she’s already with child and is simply waiting for the right time to share the news.

“Without a doubt someone is. Most probably Jessa. But I doubt she will announce for a long time. She still hates us,” one user joked.

“My theory is Jessa will announce in a couple months after the baby is born,” another wrote.

Jessa Duggar looks a little unsure of something in this scene from an episode of Counting On. (Photo Credit: TLC)

“Man, it’d be amazing if it was Jana,” a third chimed in.

Others suggested that Joseph Duggar’s wife Kendra might be Jessa to the punch.

Kendra is a mother of three, and she welcomed her youngest in February of 2021.

Kendra Caldwell is very, very young. And fans fear that with three kids to care for, she’s in over her head. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In other words, the race is on!

And no matter which Duggar pops out the next blessing, we’re sure Jim Bob will consider himself the real winner!