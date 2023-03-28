Usman Umar Announces He’s in Love, May Be Threatening 90 Day Fiance Comeback

Earlier this month, fans spotted Kimberly Menzies vacationing with her son Jamal.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum did not get her happily ever after. She got an off-and-on engagement, she got yammy, and she and Usman ended up as “just friends.”

Kimberly said that she’d be happy to become friends with benefits. Now, it looks like that’s off the table.

Usman “Sojaboy” Umar just announced that he may have found love again.

On Monday, March 27, Usman Umar took to his Instagram Story to share a short, simple message in white font on an orange background.

“I think I’m in love again,” the Nigerian rapper penned in a font with a diagonal bend alignment.

He also included three face-to-forehead emojis, seeming to convey that this was unexpected — or perhaps even unwanted. Sometimes, people are cheeky like that.

On his Instagram Story in late March, 2023, Usman "Sojaboy" Umar wrote that he thinks that he is in love again.

There is so, so much to say about this.

But first, we should look at what else Usman had to say.

Curiously, just two days earlier, Usman took to Instagram to confirm that he is not currently dating anyone.

“I’m single,” he confirmed during the video.

At the time, Usman announced that he was “searching.”

He also added that he was “not ready to mingle.” Did that much really change in such a short time?

Let us first address the question about what may or may not have changed.

Because the two-day span of time does not sound like too short of a period — or like a coincidence.

Let us imagine who the new lady might be — perhaps a middle-aged American white woman, as two of Usman’s serious on-screen exes have been. As difficult as it may be, let us put ourselves into the shoes of someone who wishes to romance Usman.

Such a woman would have almost certainly seen the show. She would have seen “Baby Girl” Lisa Hamme and NotSuperFan (as 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates calls her) Kimberly Menzies.

It might occur to such a woman that Usman might tell her that he is single when he is actually seeing someone. Maybe Kimberly, maybe someone else.

Several 90 Day Fiance cast members have absolutely done this. Big Ed Brown, Colt Johnson, Ronald Smith, and others. So this lady love might want assurances.

One way to know that a guy isn’t seeing anyone? He goes to Instagram and publicly declares that he’s single.

That might put someone in a very good mood. A good enough mood that, two days later, Usman is proclaiming his love.

Which brings us to what this may mean … for all of us.

On the finale, Usman called up Zara while wearing no undershirt. During part of it, he lounged on a bed, sang to her, and asked if she wanted to get back with him. While the rest of us saw this on Sunday, Kimberly and the rest of the cast had never seen this before (the Tell All filmed weeks and weeks ago).

Simply put, Usman has appeared on multiple seasons of the franchise with two different American women.

Given his entertainment value to the show and the show’s publicity value to his career, it would not be surprising if we saw Usman back on our screens in the future.

Of course, that is assuming that his lady love is American. There is the possibility that he’s looking for someone local, or just someone else who likely wouldn’t get him on the show unless producers bend the rules (which they have in the past).