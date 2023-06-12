Teresa Giudice Storms Off Reunion Set, Screams at Melissa Gorga: "You're F-cking Disgusting!"

This Just In:

Things are still pretty terrible between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

On part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, Teresa accused her sister-in-law of putting her in jail years ago.

On part two of this same special, Gorga blasted Giudice as fake and called her husband a “bitch boy.”

(Bravo)

Where could things possibly go from there on part three?

In a sneak peek at this Tuesday’s explosive episode, host Andy Cohen brings up the allegation that Teresa’s daughter, Gia Giudice, told her uncle he could “do better” than his wife of nearly two decades.

“I’m gonna call me daughter right now,” Teresa says in the preview denying the accusation and prompting her brother to respond:

“So she can lie for you? Of course she is. What, am I gonna make this up?”

(Twitter)

As good fortune would have it, Gia picks up the phone and Cohen then asks the 22-year-old if she made the jab about her aunt.

“I called him regarding the wedding saying that he should do the right thing,” Gia explains over speakerphone, citing her mom’s August 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“That Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle. I never told him that he could do better than my aunt Melissa.

“And it’s sad, zio Joe, that you’re trying to call me a liar.”

Bravo put up a shady splitscreen to highlight the animosity as Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice tried to talk over each other at the Season 13 Reunion. (Bravo)

Gia’s strong stance only upsets Gorga even more, however.

“Why would he ever make something like that up?” she asks, to which Teresa fires back, “Because he’s married to you.”

At one point, it then hits Giudice that her young daughter has been dragged into this drama.

And she dissolves into tears.

Andy Cohen and others expressed their dismay that Teresa Giudice would trust an old enemy over her own family. (Bravo)

“I just don’t understand this, I was always good to you,” Teresa tells her sibling, adding:

“I always put you first. We were best friends. This is absolutely disgraceful. I really can’t.”

She apparently means it, too, standing up and storming off the set.

“You’re f–king disgusting. Disgusting!” she yells while walking away.

“This is not how I would raise my children, ever! You should be ashamed of yourself. And don’t come following me!”

Even Part 1 of the The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion special became heated as Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice traded barbs. (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

There’s are also special uncensored versions streaming the next day on Peacock.

Get your popcorn ready, folks. This is gonna be a doozy!