Prince Harry Could Return to the Royal Family ... But Only If He Dumps Meghan Markle, Source Claims

It’s been over three years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family.

They’ve encountered plenty of ups and downs in that time, and there were moments when the Sussexes’ ability to forge a path of their own and find a solid financial footing in America seemed uncertain.

But one thing that was never in doubt was Harry and Meghan’s love for one another.

Now, however, as the couple faces a barrage of PR nightmares — and returning to royal life becomes more attractive by the day — Harry’s commitment to Meghan might be the very thing that prevents him returning to a more sustainable way of life.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking swaggy at the Invictus Games. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Harry could easily return to his old life as a working royal — but only if he were to leave Meghan behind in America.

“I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time,” Bond told OK! magazine in a recent interview.

Bond admits that such a separation is “unlikely at the moment,” which is putting it quite mildly.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK on her recent Netflix series. (Netflix)

“I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry—well, to the old Harry that we all remember,” she says.

“He could recoup the ground he’s lost in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon.”

Bond’s remarks were echoed by Paul Burrell, a former butler of Princess Diana’s who’s been making a career as a self-appointed royal expert in recent years.

Prince Harry arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will both greet him back into the country with open arms,” Burrell says.

“There is an element of Harry we all love—we just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment.”

Comments like that remind us that while the distinction of being Diana’s former butler sounds impressive, it doesn’t make Burrell any sort of expert on Harry.

Prince Harry arrives to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

We have absolutely no reason to believe that Harry has even considered the possibility of leaving Meghan, and there’s been no indication of any trouble within the Sussexes’ marriage.

Royal coattail-riders like Mr. Burrell might like to imagine that Harry is aching with desperation to return to royal life.

But that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

If anything, it seems that despite the turbulence that he’s encountered since the publication of his memoir, Harry has never been happier.

His haters might not like it, but the Duke of Sussex seems to have no desire to rejoin the ranks of the working royals.