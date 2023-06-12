Grayson Chrisley: My Parents Being in Prison is Worse than If They’d Died!

Now that Savannah Chrisley’s parents are in prison, she continues to update fans (and the curious) on the family’s lives.

Savannah talks about her mom and dad on the podcast, of course. But she also has guests.

Recently, young Grayson Chrisley (who is 17 now, if you needed a reason to feel old today) joined her on the podcast.

According to him, his parents’ prison sentences are — in some ways — harder on the family than if they had simply died.

17-year-old Grayson Chrisley speaks on his older sister’s podcast in June of 2023. (YouTube)

Simply put, Grayson is having a very hard time with his parents’ current predicament.

His mother is serving seven years in prison. And his infamous father is serving twelve. Both sentences have scarcely begun.

Grayson has of course visited his parents in their respective prisons. Obviously, visitation is complex. At times, it’s a scheduling nightmare.

Wearing a vibrant orange jacket and a seemingly ironic hat, Savannah Chrisley speaks on her podcast in 2023. (YouTube)

Speaking on his big sister’s Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, he admits that this whole thing has made him “bitter.”

“To me, it’s worse than them dying,” he expressed.

Obviously, that sounds pretty stunning. But Grayson explained what makes this scenario so agonizing for him, personally.

Savannah Chrisley sits across from her brother, Grayson Chrisley, during the recording of a June 2023 episode of her podcast. The entire look has powerful “landlord white” vibes. (YouTube)

“Because they’re here, but they’re not here,” Grayson reasoned.

“So,” he explained, “it’s just time that’s being wasted.” As in, his parents are alive, but stuck in limbo. And the whole family feels stuck with them.

“I’m saying, like, if they died, there’s no possibility of you getting any more time with them,” Grayson went on. “So it’s over.”

Her family life may be in shambles these days, but Savannah Chrisley certainly knows how to put together a look. (YouTube)

In other words, the family would grieve, but they would have closure. Instead, time is standing still in the worst way.

“There is always going to be a part of you that is bitter,” Grayson said of having incarcerated parents.

“There’s no way around it,” he admitted. “It’s gonna suck for as long as they’re there.” Which will be for seven years for one of them, and for twelve for the other.

In this photo from 2022, Savannah Chrisley appears beside her mother, Julie Chrisley. (Instagram)

Julie is serving seven years at a federal prison camp. She is, as her children have described, essentially living outdoors.

Meanwhile, Todd is serving his dozen years behind bars at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

His children have alleged that there are unsanitary conditions, including mold, at his facility.

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley, and TV personalities Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley speak onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in 2016. (Getty)

Savannah and Grayson have both opened up about how they are trying to cope with their family’s new reality.

Even prison visitation — which is so important to all of them — can be a challenge. And missing just one visit (because real life happens) can sort of snowball.

“Our schedules don’t align,” Grayson explained. “And then you don’t see one of them for three or four weeks, and then you’re struggling.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are headed to prison for a very long time. (USA Network)

“I struggle going back to back weeks because I’m in that mood … and then I go and start it all over again,” Grayson shared.

He admitted: “You never really get out of it.”

Grayson recently turned 17 years old. He never imagined that he would have to celebrate his teenage birthday while his parents were behind bars.