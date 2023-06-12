Grayson Chrisley: My Parents Being in Prison is Worse than If They’d Died!

Now that Savannah Chrisley’s parents are in prison, she continues to update fans (and the curious) on the family’s lives.
Savannah talks about her mom and dad on the podcast, of course. But she also has guests.
Recently, young Grayson Chrisley (who is 17 now, if you needed a reason to feel old today) joined her on the podcast.
According to him, his parents’ prison sentences are — in some ways — harder on the family than if they had simply died.
Simply put, Grayson is having a very hard time with his parents’ current predicament.
His mother is serving seven years in prison. And his infamous father is serving twelve. Both sentences have scarcely begun.
Grayson has of course visited his parents in their respective prisons. Obviously, visitation is complex. At times, it’s a scheduling nightmare.
Speaking on his big sister’s Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, he admits that this whole thing has made him “bitter.”
“To me, it’s worse than them dying,” he expressed.
Obviously, that sounds pretty stunning. But Grayson explained what makes this scenario so agonizing for him, personally.
“Because they’re here, but they’re not here,” Grayson reasoned.
“So,” he explained, “it’s just time that’s being wasted.” As in, his parents are alive, but stuck in limbo. And the whole family feels stuck with them.
“I’m saying, like, if they died, there’s no possibility of you getting any more time with them,” Grayson went on. “So it’s over.”
In other words, the family would grieve, but they would have closure. Instead, time is standing still in the worst way.
“There is always going to be a part of you that is bitter,” Grayson said of having incarcerated parents.
“There’s no way around it,” he admitted. “It’s gonna suck for as long as they’re there.” Which will be for seven years for one of them, and for twelve for the other.
Julie is serving seven years at a federal prison camp. She is, as her children have described, essentially living outdoors.
Meanwhile, Todd is serving his dozen years behind bars at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.
His children have alleged that there are unsanitary conditions, including mold, at his facility.
Savannah and Grayson have both opened up about how they are trying to cope with their family’s new reality.
Even prison visitation — which is so important to all of them — can be a challenge. And missing just one visit (because real life happens) can sort of snowball.
“Our schedules don’t align,” Grayson explained. “And then you don’t see one of them for three or four weeks, and then you’re struggling.”
“I struggle going back to back weeks because I’m in that mood … and then I go and start it all over again,” Grayson shared.
He admitted: “You never really get out of it.”
Grayson recently turned 17 years old. He never imagined that he would have to celebrate his teenage birthday while his parents were behind bars.