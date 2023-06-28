Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Is Back For a New Season ... And Maci Bookout Is Getting Along With Ryan Edwards!

For the past several years, ratings have been declining across the Teen Mom universe.

Multiple spinoffs have been canceled, and there were fears among the fans that the entire franchise would be kicked to the curb.

But against all odds, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is returning for at least one more season.

And we’ve got the trailer to prove it:

As you can see, it’s an eventful season for the moms — or at least the trailer has been cleverly edited to create the appearance of an eventful season.

Whatever the case, it’s sure to be a memorable one for Jade Cline, who’s in the process of planning her wedding to Sean Austin

“I’m in full wedding-planning mode,” Jade says while trying on wedding dresses.

Jade Cline is in “full wedding planning mode” in this scene from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“I’ve never done this before.”

Clearly Jade is living her best life, but not everyone is on top of the world in this new season.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been spending a lot time with their teenage daughter Carly in recent weeks, but during filming, they were clearly mourning her absence from their lives.

Tyler Baltierra has an emotional moment on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“I’m really sorry that we didn’t get to parent her,” a tearful Tyler tells Catelynn in the trailer.

Catelynn and Tyler put Carly up for adoption when she was born, but they’ve maintained close ties with her adoptive parents.

While we likely won’t see Carly on camera, it seems that fans will get an update on where Tyler and Cate stand with their first born.

Briana DeJesus speaks her mind on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Briana informing her mom, Roxanne, that baby daddy Devoin was “hitting on” her.

We also see her give Devoin a lap dance, so it seems the feelings are mutual.

And in what might be the most exciting development of all, we get our first glimpse at the not-so-triumphant of Maci Bookout’s loser ex Ryan Edwards.

Ryan Edwards is BACK on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! But that’s not necessarily a good thing. (Photo Credit: MTV)

These days, Ryan is in prison, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be getting out anytime soon.

But he rejoined the cast of TMTNC before getting locked away, and it seems he’ll be playing a fairly sizable role in the upcoming season.

“Ryan filmed before and after rehab and before going to jail so he will be in a lot. Same with his parents. Mack [Standifer] not at all, from what I’ve heard,” The Ashley’s Reality Roundup tweeted this week in response to a fan’s question.

The cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! (Photo Credit: MTV)

Next Chapter features scenes in which the entire cast gets together, so maybe we’ll get to see the other moms bash Ryan on Maci’s behalf.

Sadly, Mackenzie Standifer won’t be on hand to watch her estranged husband receive the roasting he so richly deserves.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns to MTV on Wednesday, July 19.