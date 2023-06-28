Jackie Goldschneider Will Be the "Last" Housewife Not Taking Ozempic, She Jokes

If you’ve been following Real Housewives news this year, one word has been haunting headlines.

Ozempic. And speculation about who does or does not have an “Ozempic body.”

The life-saving diabetes drug has helped so many rich people lose weight that there are documented shortages of it in multiple countries. Between that and potential side effects, it’s very controversial.

RHONJ‘s Jackie Goldschneider just quipped that she might eventually become the “last woman” not using Ozempic for weight loss.

This didn’t start with some long manifesto of Jackie Goldschneider’s on her Instagram. In fact, it didn’t start on her page.

Instead, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson posted a photo of herself in a fun, flirty catsuit. Apparently, the boys beside her made donning the new ensemble a challenge.

But what drew the eyes of fans was her figure. She looks wildly, wildly slender.

Emily Simpson has been beautiful the entire time.

Like her, don’t like her, or feel torn? That’s fine. Emily makes different impressions upon different people.

And, frankly, she makes a lot of different impressions whether she’s on the show or on social media.

Though Emily was beautiful then and is beautiful now, she certainly looks different.

While there are a number of weight loss techniques (short of genetics, the usual secret is “money”), most thought of Ozempic as the cause.

The drug’s controversy and scarcity has not reduced interest in it. So many people discussed the drug that Page Six reported on Emily’s pic, sharing it on their own Instagram page.

This is where Jackie Goldschneider commented.

“I’ll be the last (wo)man standing,” she wrote in a comment.

Just to be clear, she did not condemn or even call out Emily Simpson — or anyone else. She even clarified that in a follow-up comment.

Even though Jackie was not attacking anyone, it seems that her meaning is clear.

She will never, personally, use Ozempic to suppress her appetite and thus lose weight. And not only because of the known side effects (or the potential side effects).

And her statement seems to imply that she is not holding out hope that this is true for the majority of other Housewives.

Kyle Richards has repeatedly denied having an “Ozempic body.”

She even had a bit of conflict with Melissa Gorga over the latter’s alleged insinuation to the contrary.

Kyle was looking particularly thin in pics. People may have jumped to conclusions while trying to explain it.

Then there’s Jennifer Fessler, a “Friend of” from the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As the season aired, her public appearances showed a distinct contrast from her on-screen looks.

She strongly hinted that she had made use of Ozempic for weight loss.

So why isn’t Jackie Goldschneider availing herself of this “miracle weight loss drug?”

Well, it’s not a miracle. It’s also not really a weight loss drug. At least, not intentionally.

It can cause multiple side effects while someone takes it. The weight generally returns when you stop taking it. Oh, and the lab mice in testing Ozempic developed some pretty nasty cancer.

But also, Jackie knows firsthand the perils of uncontrolled weight loss.

A person seeking “control” in their life will lose weight, become unhealthy, and still receive praise from our fatphobic society.

Jackie has moved beyond that kind of thinking and is much healthier these days. She’s making good choices.