Tammy Slaton Sizzles in Skin-Tight Dress, Sticks It to Estranged Husband

This is quite the look for Tammy Slaton. We love it! (Instagram)

It’s hard to have any other reaction to the latest photo the 1000-Lb Sisters shared on social media, considering it features Slaton in an especially tight and slinky dress.

As you can see above, Tammy is also wearing her red hair in a stylish half-up, half-down style while letting her curls hang free.

Tammy didn’t include any caption along with this snapshot.

But it’s the latest example of Slaton flaunting her newly-slim figure.

Tammy Slaton appears to be in a very good mood here, doesn’t she? (Instagram)

The TLC personality nearly died in 2021 after her lungs collapsed and she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Seriously, by her own admission, Slaton nearly died.

To her credit, though, Tammy then entered a rehab facility in Ohio, lost enough weight to qualify for gastric bypass surgery and is now down to below 500 pounds.

She doesn’t need the assistance of an oxygen tube any longer and she rarely uses a wheelchair.

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star continues to earn praise for her weight loss journey. (Instagram)

Is it a coincidence, meanwhile, that Slaton has been so active on Instagram and TikTok so soon after splitting from her husband, Caleb Willingham?

Most observers assume she’s trying to send a message to her former spouse via this latest, seductive photograph.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Caleb himself confirmed the split, telling folks in April that Tammy made the call and admitting to friends at the time:

“I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around. Thank you for your love, prayer and support.”

Tammy Slaton is looking great these days, isn’t she? We’re so very proud of her. (instagram)

The estranged spouses met inside of a rehab facility in Ohio and then exchanged vows in that same building’s parking lot last November.

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” The Sun previously reported.

“He has gained 30 pounds and hasn’t been working his program.”

An insider also claimed that Willingham had promised to move closer to Kentucky after she left rehab… only he never went through with this move.

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were only married for five months. The marriage now appears to be over. (TLC)

Tammy and Caleb remain legally married as far as we know, but the latter wrote in late April that the relationship only exists now “on paper only.”

It’s pretty sad.

But then there’s this: Slaton appears to have moved on!

According to a recent report, she already has a new boyfriend.