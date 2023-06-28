Charlie Sheen STILL Going “Ballistic” Over Sami Sheen OnlyFans [Report]

In a recent post, Sami Sheen shared OnlyFans insider tips that she has learned during her first year on the platform.

The 19-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen has seen success despite her decidedly softcore approach.

Of course, her OnlyFans debut included the greatest possible promotion: parents Denise and Charlie clashing over it. Publicly. It’s hard to buy that kind of publicity.

A new report says that, even now, her infamous dad has gone “ballistic” over Sami’s lucrative career.

Sami Sheen posed in a fluffy pink ensemble by a matching pink marble bathroom backdrop. (Instagram)

RadarOnline is reporting that Charlie Sheen is furious over daughter Sami’s career.

He’s an adult. But that has never stopped men from wishing that they had more control over women’s bodies before, right?

Allegedly, he continues to blame ex-wife Denise Richards for all of this. Denise has sensed joined the platform, even comparing it to the golden years of fan forums from … well, before Sami was born.

Sami Sheen shared this photo with her supportive and loving mother, Denise Richards. (Instagram)

Just to briefly recap, Sami joined OnlyFans as a content creator when she became an adult. Obviously, you must first turn 18 and wait for the platform to verify your age.

After that, you can post a lot. While some sex workers lament the things that they, even as consenting adults, cannot share, you can still post anything from clothed bikini or boudoir pics to porn featuring multiple people. (If those people’s ages are also verified)

Sami has opted towards the former. She has yet to “free the nipple” or post anything inherently sexual. That doesn’t mean that it’s not a form of sex work (hey, tickling videos can be sex work).

Sami Sheen addressed subscriber questions in a June 2023 TikTok, opening up about when she will stop concealing her nipples. (TikTok)

It’s worth mentioning that one of Sami’s recent videos delved into why she doesn’t go fully topless — at least, not in a way that subscribers can see.

Well, it’s coming. For now, she feels insecure about her breasts, possibly about their size.

So she shared that she hopes to one day undergo breast augmentation (just a reminder that cisgender women, too, have gender confirmation surgery). Then, she teased, the nips will come out to play.

Sami Sheen wore a bikini while advertising her OnlyFans page. The celebrity scion was 18 years old when she signed up in 2022. (Instagram)

But RadarOnline reports that Charlie has gone “ballistic” over Sami’s decision to become a sex worker of any kind.

Of course, that sounds awfully odd. Remember, Charlie Sheen is infamous for a reason. Many associate him more closely with drugs and full service sex workers than they do with any acting role.

It’s a great reminder that some of the customers of sex workers are also the people who respect them, and their profession, the least. (That’s true for other jobs, to be fair, but still)

Taking to TikTok, Sami Sheen opened up to her followers about how she prepares to film for OnlyFans. As of this June 2023 video, she had been making a living through this online sex work for over a year. (TikTok)

“Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes,” a source allegedly reported.

“And,” the apparent insider went on, “is convinced Denise should have done more.”

The source explained that he wanted his ex-wife to “to steer her away from such a sleazy career.” Thinking that being a sex worker is “sleazy” is really one of those examine your heart moments, by the way.

Sami Sheen showed off her profile and her blonde hair while wearing a jaw-dropping red dress. (Instagram)

“All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment,” Denise has said.

She added: “But she makes her own choices.”

Sami is an adult. She has chosen a safe career, risking neither personal injury nor legal consequences. (Some forms of sex work, like full service work, are sadly criminalized in most of the US — but being an OnlyFans model is not)

Doing her makeup in this June 2023 TikTok, Sami Sheen noted that she had finished a full-body shave. She’s over it — and looking forward to laser hair removal. (TikTok)

Denise Richards, who has posed topless in the past (she is “f–king Denise Richards, Kyle,” after all), knew very little about OnlyFans before Sami joined.

Since then, she undertook a bit of a crash course.

Dubbing it “the best of every platform of social media,” she signed up.

Sammi Sheen flaunted her butterfly wings tattoo along her upper back in this tasteful black-and-white photo. (Instagram)

Like Sami, Denise is not exactly doing anything hardcore. Or particularly softcore. No cores involved, really.

“You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content,” Denise noted.

In addition to the exclusivity, she has found that getting personalized engagement with paying subscribers is more rewarding and less overwhelming than trying to deal with the chaos of Twitter replies or Instagram comments.

Sami Sheen’s seaside silhouette may sound like a tongue-twister, but viewers are tongue-tied by the young beauty. (Instagram)

Charlie previously spoke about this publicly, when Sami signed up.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” he said bitterly at the time.

He griped that “This did not occur under my roof.”

As of June 2023, Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans page paints a clear portrait of success and attention for very select actual content. It pays to be famous — literally. (OnlyFans)

“I do not condone this,” Charlie whined. “But since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.”

She’s doing just that. But for her own reasons.

Like we said, a lot of men wish that they had more control over what women do.