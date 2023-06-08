Kody Brown to Christine: How Dare You Move Our Daughter in With Your Fiancé?!?

According to a new report, Kody Brown is aghast.

He’s pissed off.

He’s angry and upset and at a loss for what to do.

And we’re totally here for it!

An insider spoke to In Touch Weekly a couple days ago, you see, and alleged that Kody is having a lot of trouble with recent decisions made by ex-wife Christine Brown.

First, of course, she accepted a proposal from David Woolley.

“David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” wrote the Sister Wives star on Instagram in mid-April.

The couple got together in late 2022, just over a year since Christine walked away from her plural marriage to Kody.

Then, Christine and David purchased a $770,000 home in Lehi, Utah.

From what we can gather, the soulmates are residing in this house together — and also with Christine and Kody’s 13-year old daughter, Truely.

Cue Kody’s aforementioned anger.

“Kody isn’t happy about his daughter moving in with a strange man,” a tabloid source says to In Touch, adding:

“It’s essentially just about control. Kody will find anything to pick about because he no longer has control over Christine.”

They look pretty happy, don’t they? Christine Brown and David Woolley are on vacation here with the former’s daughters. (Instagram)

Woolley has embraced Christine and all six of her kids.

Back on May 10, Brown posted the above photo of herself, David and Truely looking like a VERY happy family in photos from a trip they took to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

We can’t imagine Kody was all too pleased to see this snapshot pop up on his feed.

“Had a BLAST in California Adventure and Disneyland! Club 33 was awesome!” Christine captioned the set of image, including one that featured just herself, Truely and David.

Christine, for her part, has made it clear that a major reason for her decision to leave Kody was simple:

He’s not a good father.

“For years I’d say, ‘Your dad loves you. He loves you. He wants to spend time with you,” Christine said on a podcast in December referring at first to Truely, but then adding overall:

“I’d tell my kids that all of the time, that he’s going to come over. We’re going to have a great time.

“And after a while, they stopped believing me. And I saw it in their eyes that they didn’t believe me anymore.”

In the end, the Sister Wives star said on this podcast that walking away from Kody was the only way to ensure a healthy environment for her children.

“It’s tough. Because all I want for my kids is to have a relationship with their dad. Are you kidding me? I don’t want my kids to have daddy issues. That’s super super sad,” Christine admitted on Friday, stating of her ex:

“He’s missing out on knowing them, because they’re phenomenal people. They’re amazing and delightful and he doesn’t know them.

“It’s sad for him too. So it’s frustrating all around.”

Looking sharp! Christine Brown is enjoying some sunshine in this photo from Instagram. (Instagram)

This same thing clearly can’t be said about Woolley.

Which may explain why Christine can’t wait to marry him.

Based on a recent article, the pair will exchange vows some time very soon… like, THIS SUMMER!

How exciting!

