Jax Taylor: Tom Sandoval Is Getting Fired From His Own Restaurant Because He Can't Keep It In His Pants!

It’s been almost four months since the world learned that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

And saying that life has changed for the cast of Vanderpump Rules would be putting very, very mildly.

Even though the Scandoval resulted in a major ratings boost, the future of the show is uncertain, as few cast members can stand to be in the room with either of the Toms for very long.

Yes, Tom Schwartz was an accomplice in his BFF’s infidelity, and as a result he’s not too popular with his castmates these days.

Even worse, Schwartz is business partners with Sandoval, and the bar they own together has reportedly been jeopardized by the latter Tom’s infidelity.

In fact, to hear Jax Taylor tell it, the joint is on its way out, and the other investors are hoping to kick Sandoval to the curb.

“I’ve been there three for four times, and the last time I was there, [it] wasn’t that busy,” Taylor said on Claudia Oshry’s “The Toast” podcast.

“But I think I maybe was there on an off night. I don’t know, it was 10 o’clock on a Thursday,” Jax added, prompting Oshry to note that Thursday is typically a big night for West Hollywood bars.

Jax added that the other Schwartz & Sandy’s owners “are trying to buy [out]” Sandoval.

“In fact, they offered me, if I was interested in taking over. Could you imagine?” Taylor added.

“I don’t know if it was a strong offer or not. I was at the bar late at night, and one of the managers or owners of Schwartz & Sandy’s [was] like, ‘Hey, we want to get rid of Tom Sandoval. We want to find another buyer. Would you be interested?'”

Jax — who has made claims of sobriety as part of his effort to clean up his image — admitted that he “had been drinking” at the time and declined the offer out of fear reluctance to make a major decision while tipsy.

He also told Oshry that he “couldn’t do that to Tom Schwartz” and added that owning a bar is “a lot of work” and “a lot of pressure.”

From there, Jax offered an account of a recent incident in which Sandoval invited Brittany Cartwright to come and watch his band perform.

“This is how tone-deaf and selfish [Sandoval] is,” Taylor said.

“His band was performing in Louisville. He texted Brittany … ‘Hey, if you have any friends in Louisville, [I would] love to see you. Come [see] my band. I’ll get you free passes,'” he continued.

Jax says the unwelcome contact caused him to erupt on Sandoval:

“I looked at the phone. I go … ‘Are you f—ing serious?'” he recalled.

“I went on my phone, and I go, ‘Don’t you ever f—ing text my wife again. How dare you. … How selfish and tone-deaf are you? You do realize Brittany is friends with all these girls? What do you think she’s going to do?'” Jax added, prompting Oshry to describe Sandoval as a “true narcissist.”

“It’s like a serial killer who kills their family and then goes out to the bar,” Jax ranted.

That seems like a bit of an exaggeration — especially coming from a fellow narcissist like Jax — but the current and former members of the VPR cast seem to have no filter when it comes to Sandoval.

Taylor ended the interview by going for the ultimate low blow and insulting Sandoval’s musical ability.

“He wants to be a rockstar, that’s just who he is, that’s just who he wants to be,” he said, adding:

“You should have dreams and goals and whatever, but keep it in your living room. … It’s bad.”

Well, if there’s anyone who knows about sitting around at home, it’s Jax Taylor’s unemployed ass.

Sorry, Sandoval is bad, but Jax is at least equally repugnant.