Michael Jackson Accuser Will Get to Make His Case at Trial, Court Rules

In 2019, the sickening allegations in the Leaving Neverland documentary reached many hearts and minds.

People who spent decades enjoying Michael Jackson’s music began to come to terms with the thought that their late, fallen hero could also be a life-ruining monster.

Of course, sex crimes — particularly those that took place decades ago — are notoriously difficult to prove in our court system.

Now, a Court of Appeals has ruled that one of his most well-known accusers will get to make his case in court. And he will not be the last. …

In 2001, Michael Jackson performed with guest stars at his 30th anniversary concert in New York City. (Getty)

TMZ reports that the California Court of Appeal has just opened (or reopened) the doors for choreographer Wade Robson.

For many years, he has hoped to not only tell the world about his childhood experiences with Michael Jackson, but to prove his case in a court of law.

As many of us are aware, Robson accuses the singer of childhood sexual abuse — from when he was 7 to when he was 14.

Wade Robson appeared on NBC”s Today Show years ago to discuss the allegations against an infamous figure in the music industry. (NBC/Today)

Obviously, this isn’t a criminal trial against Michael Jackson. He is deceased. The singer passed away in 2009, at which time he was already infamous.

Rather, Wade Robson is suing MJ’s corporation, MJJ Productions, Inc. That entity still exists.

The company’s attorneys have argued that the company itself had no legal duty to protect Robson — or any of the other alleged victims. Why? Because it had no ability to control Michael Jackson while he was alive.

Michael Jackson was probably the best dancer of all-time. He has earned this reputation. But his legacy is not so simple. (Getty)

Initially, the trial court sided with the Michael Jackson Estate.

However, the Court of Appeal has issued a tentative ruling (a final ruling will follow, but will almost certainly be the same) to affirm that the case will go to trial.

This means that Wade Robson will have a chance to prove his case. Though, as we mentioned, he will have an uphill battle.

Robson came to the United States from Australia when he was a young boy.

At that time, he alleges, Jackson befriended him, taking him under his wing, and sexually preyed upon him.

Robson did not open up about these experiences at first. In fact, in 2005, he testified in MJ’s defense. At that time, he said that he had shared the singer’s bed as a child, but that nothing sexual or illegal had taken place.

Michael Jackson announced plans for a Summer residency London’s O2 Arena on March 5, 2009. (Getty)

In 2013, however, Robson came forward with his own allegations.

He said that he had testified on Jackson’s behalf after “complete manipulation and brainwashing.” The same sort of manipulative tactics that MJ allegedly used to gain and abuse his trust as a child.

Supporters of Robson say that it is very common for victims to defend their abusers. It happens with domestic violence, sexual abuse, cults, and more. Critics claim that Robson is after money.

We mentioned that Robson will not be the last. James Safecuck is a fellow accuser, and filed a similar lawsuit.

His case is before the same Court of Appeal. It seems very likely that he, too, will get to make his case at trial.

Again, we do not know how much success they will have within our legal system. Our hearts go out to all CSA survivors.