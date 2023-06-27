The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Will Receive Charity Lawson's Final Rose? Is She Currently Engaged?!

A new season of The Bachelorette is upon us, which means a new round of awkward limo exits and plenty of speculation about which lucky fella will receive Charity Lawson’s final rose.

In recent years, the show’s producers have become slightly more adept at concealing their secrets from the prying eyes of internet sleuths.

But while the spoilers might be a little more difficult to come by, the truth is definitely still out there.

And as usual, the franchise’s spoiler master-in-chief, Reality Steve, is doing the lord’s work and bringing you all the info you need about the drama that lies ahead for Charity and her gang of hopeful suitors.

Charity became an instant fan favorite in her very first scenes as the Bachelorette. (Photo Credit: ABC)

Yes, the season may have only just begun, but already, Reality Steve has detailed every rose and its thorns with one of his famously reliable round-by-round breakdowns.

But this year’s spoiler guide is a little different, in that it comes to an abrupt halt before the big finale.

Steve has successfully identified Charity’s final four, but after that — by his own admission — his intel gets a little hazy.

Charity Lawson is the newest star of The Bachelorette. (Photo Credit: ABC)

In case it’s not already abundantly clear, the remainder of this article will contain major spoilers about Charity’s season of The Bachelorette.

So if you want to be surprised by the events of upcoming episodes, just go ahead and toss your phone or tablet out the nearest window.

We suppose you could just stop reading, but better safe than sorry!

Dotun Olubeko is one of the contestants on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. (Photo Credit: ABC)

Anyway, according to Steve, the final four were Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, and Dotun Olubeko.

Steve says Aaron and Dotun were selected for the final three, but it’s not clear at the moment which of the other two contestants moved on to the highly anticipated Fantasy Suite round.

We’re sure a clearer picture will emerge as the season develops.

Xavier Bonner is one of the contestants on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. (Photo Credit: ABC)

Steve says he’s also certain that Aaron was not the recipient of Charity’s final rose.

Apparrently, Bryant has already been cast on the upcoming season of The Bachelor In Paradise.

And yeah, it would be a little awkward if he were macking it to bikini-clad singles in the tropics while also engaged to Charity.

Aaron Bryant is one of the contestants on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. (Photo Credit: ABC)

So at least you now have a better sense of which men to keep an eye on as Charity begins her long and grueling elimination process.

As for whether or not Charity will accept a proposal at the end of this season, we suppose we’ll just have to wait and see.

Now don’t go getting the crazy idea that we’re talking about waiting until the end of the season!

We’re confident that Reality Steve will deliver the spoiler goods sooner rather than later. He’s never let us down before!