Meri Brown to Critics: Please Stop Judging Me! You’re Really Bringing Me Down!

Meri Brown is doing the best she can, guys.

The Sister Wives star has shared numerous memes and messages on numerous occasions, all of which are meant to illustrate just how self-assured and optimistic she feels in the wake of her split from Kody Brown.

“Never apologize for having high standards,” Meri wrote last month, for example, taking a clear swipe at her ex” and adding:

“People who really want to be in your life will rise up to meet them.”

There’s only so much the TLC personality can take, though.

In a TikTok video she uploaded this past Sunday, Brown got candid about being impated by others’ opinions, opening up about how she is still learning to live without feeling judged.

Spoiler Alert:

It isn’t easy.

To open the footage, Meri shared a quote from motivational speaker Mel Robbins, which states:

“There will always be someone who can’t see your worth. Don’t let it be you.”

From there, the mother of one detailed how outside noise can affect her, even after all this time in the spotlight.

“I think so many times we let the voices of everybody else but ourselves get in our head and influence what we think and how we feel,” said Brown.

Meri continued as follows:

“I think it’s really easy to let social media comments or just other people’s opinions affect your mood [and] affect your productivity.”

The reality star confessed that she has “not mastered” ignoring others’ judgements, stating simply:

“I don’t have a magic formula and outside voices still get in my head.”

For many months before her marriage ended, Meri faced backlash from social media users and TLC viewers who couldn’t understand why she stuck by Kody’s side for so long.

Kody made it clear for a VERY long time before this relationship ended that he didn’t view Meri in any romantic capacity and… yet.

She remained in the plural marriage.

We’re not sure if Brown is referring to these types of questions or insults right now, however, considering the relationship has been terminated.

“I’ve kind of been in a place recently where I’ve been allowing the opinions and the judgments and actions of others to kind of get in my head,” Meri told her on June 2.

“And it’s kind of brought me to a little bit of a challenging place.

Explained the star before panning the camera to a grove of trees:

“So what I do in those moments is come to a place that brings me peace. And I just allow myself to feel the feelings with no judgment for myself.”

Concluded the veteran Sister Wives cast member:

“There is way too much judgment from others. We don’t need it from ourselves. Worthy up friends. We got this.”

Meri also echoed the sentiment in the video’s caption, which read:

“No magic formula. Just feel all the feels. #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday.”

i