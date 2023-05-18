Meri Brown Trashes Ex-Husband: I Deserve Better Than Kody!

Meri Brown is not looking back, folks.

In case her ex-husband wants to do so, however?

Well… the veteran Sister Wives star has a message for him.

As she’s done so often over the past several months, Meri took to Instagram this week in order to share a mysterious quote — that really isn’t all that mysterious to anyone familiar with her situation.

On Tuesday night, Brown shared a meme (below) that reads as follows:

Never apologize for having high standards. People who really want to be in your life will rise up to meet them.

Could she be talking about anyone here? Yes, of course.

Is she talking about just anyone here? No, of course not.

Meri was stuck in an unhealthy relationship with Kody for well over 10 years, as the estranged spouses went at least that long without having intercourse.

They then split up in January 2023, releasing a joint statement that read:

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

For well over a year now, Meri has taken the high ground when it comes to Kody, relying on passive aggression to get her frustrations out.

We can’t think of a single time Meri has called Kody out by name.

But never apologize for having high standards?

Does anyone out there somehow think this is NOT a diss of Kody and how Meri is now looking for someone she truly deserves?

Last weekend, Meri shared an update from her travels to the United Kingdom, admitting at the time that she was hoping to meet a guy overseas.

“When you joke with the universe and say you want to meet a bunch of guys in London, it jokes right back!” Meri wrote as a caption to a photo that featured framed pictures of historic Englishmen.”

Added Meri:

“Manifest wisely!”

Previous to this quip, back on May 7, Meri made it clear she was up for an adventure via this vacation.

“Adventuring. It’s what I love to do,” wrote Meri alongside an Instagram selfie on May 7.

“Saying YES to seeing new places. Saying YES to meeting new people. Saying YES to doing unexpected things.”

Upon her return, Brown wrote online:

“I’m SO excited for the future, so excited to see my plans and goals come to fruition, and my dreams become reality!”