Bam Margera Placed on 5150 Psychiatric Hold Following Public Breakdown, Suicide Threat

Last week, Bam Margera threatened to “smoke crack until I’m dead” in a shocking Instagram video.

Shortly thereafter, he went missing in Los Angeles.

Bam’s family feared the worst, but thankfully, the troubled former Jackass star was found safe by LA police.

Margera has now been placed on 5150 psychiatric hold after a judge ruled that he could be a danger to himself or others.

Bam Margera after surrendering to police following three days on the run. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to a new report from TMZ, officers located Bam at Trejo’s Tacos, an LA restaurant owned by actor Danny Trejo.

It’s not clear how they knew he was there, but police reports indicate that Bam was behaving errartically.

He was taken into custody, and evaluated by a psych team, who ultimately decided to place him on the 5150 hold.

Bam Margera recently recorded a threatening message to his wife. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Under the terms of the hold, Bam can be held in a psychiatric facility without his consent for up to 72 hours.

The hold can be renewed at the end of that period, but Bam can also be released earlier if he shows signs of improvement.

Margera has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues for several years, but his most recent downward spiral has family and friends fearing for his life.

Bam Margera is estranged from his wife and son. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In February, Bam’s wife, Nikki Boyd, filed for divorce, alleging that Margera’s addiction issues had created an unsafe environment for the couple’s five-year-old son, Phoenix.

In his latest Instagram message, Bam alleged that he hasn’t seen Phoenix in over two months.

He proceeded to demand visitation rights and vowed to intentionally overdose on crack if Nikki didn’t agree to his terms.

Bam Margera with his estranged wife and son. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After posting the video, Bam hopped a flight from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles, where he promptly went MIA.

His brother, Jess Margera, took to Twitter to ask for fans’ help in locating Bam.

Jess tweeted that time was of the essence, as there was reason to believe that Bam intended to do himself harm.

The situation looked dire, but on Sunday afternoon, Jess tweeted an encouraging update.

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd at a premiere event in Hollywood. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“They found him safe,” he tweeted.

“He texted me and my parents at 6 am this morning saying he loves us he loves Phoenix and he is at peace,” and that he took enough pills to stop his heart,” Jess wrote.

“And some really heartbreaking dark s–t. Thanks to everyone who shared info today.”

Bam Margera attends the a film screening in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Needless to say, Bam is not out of the woods, but here’s hoping that with the support of his friends and family and the encouragement of his community of fans, he can start to make his way back toward the light.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.