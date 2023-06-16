Jasmine Pineda Hopes Butt Stuff Will Fix Everything With Gino

The fighting between Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda is so bad that they can’t even make dinner without crying, cursing, and yelling.

The Before The 90 Days couple can’t peel potatoes in peace, let alone discuss serious topics about their future.

Jasmine thinks that there’s one source of their problems: sex. Or lack thereof.

So, she aims to spice things up. Jasmine hopes that a little butt stuff is all that they’re lacking.

Jasmine Pineda has made it very clear that she craves Gino. It’s not just love. It’s also lust.

Even if some 90 Day Fiance viewers have described him as “what if Squidward were human and straight,” the guy definitely has his charms.

What he doesn’t seem to have is a level of desire to match Jasmine’s. What she describes could be a lack of interest or it could be erectile dysfunction … but it was not the case the first time that they met.

(Of course, the first time that they met, Gino showed off all of the little blue pills that he was taking with him on the trip)

Since then, Jasmine has apparently considered vaginal rejuvenation treatment to cause a spike in Gino’s interest.

Just for the record, this would be unusual for someone Jasmine’s age. The vagina is an elastic organ. We strongly suspect that the issue is not with her “pupunana,” as she calls it.

Jasmine’s friends don’t think that this is the issue.

In fact, they pointed out the age gap. Gino is the better part of two decades older than she is.

It is very likely that he will lose sexual desire and function over time. Meanwhile, they predict, Jasmine is going “to get hornier.”

Just because they have their reservations doesn’t mean that they’re not supportive.

Jasmine’s friends even gave her a set of what appear to be turquoise silicone butt plugs of escalating sizes.

We don’t normally think of green as a “sex toy color,” but this particular value of it could work. Also? We wouldn’t advise passing out unwrapped sex toy gifts at a restaurant.

Jasmine spoke openly of her desire to have anal sex with Gino.

Though apparently she has attempted ass play with him (as in, an attempt to directly stimulate his prostate with a finger), that’s not what she means.

Jasmine isn’t planning to strap Gino. She plans to offer him anal sex with her, in the hopes that this excites him.

There are many approaches to many types of sex. Anal is no exception.

Jasmine wants to be able to prepare herself, physically. This way, she can train her anal ring to relax enough to allow an intrusion.

But … is this actually going to solve any problems?

It’s not like Jasmine is a prude, or lacks basic sexual experience.

While we wouldn’t describe anything that she has done or is planning to do with Gino in bed as “unusual” (it’s all pretty standard sex stuff for people who want to do it), Jasmine brings desire and passion to the bedroom.

We have no intention of imagining what their bedroom antics are like. But we could venture a guess that Jasmine is as passionate while boning as she is when she’s screaming and crying about dinner preparations or wall paint.

But none of this is going to fix the underlying issues. They have a toxic relationship. And they’re both, well, nuts.

Jasmine and Gino have both wronged the other. Maybe they can work through this, but it’s hard to suggest that they even try.

Also? Maybe describing Gino’s penis as “dead” on international television is not the secret to a happy, healthy engagement.