Meri Brown Blasts Ex-Husband, Failed Plural Marriage: I Was Kept in a Cage!

It may have taken Meri Brown a long time.

It may have taken a lot of prodding and pushing from those on social media.

And it might unfortunately have taken some blows to her ego and her self-esteem at various points.

But the Sister Wives cast member can now say with confidence: she is SO much better off without Kody Brown.

Meri Brown addresses her TikTok fans in this video. (TikTok)

The veteran reality star jumped on her Instagram account late last week and made some pointed commented about the situation she was in for multiple decades.

“I was listening to a couple of podcasts this morning and I came across one and they were talking about a quote by Nipsey Hussle,” Brown said, making a reference to the late rapper.

“It was something to the effect of if you look at the people that are in your circle and you’re not getting inspired, then are you really in a circle?

“Or are you in a cage?”

Meri Brown is on a plane to London in this photo of the long-time Sister Wives star. (Instagram)

Meri doesn’t cite Kody by name. She never mentions the word polygamy.

But the entire point of this arrangement is for the spouses to feel connected, right? To feel as if they are part of something bigger than themselves, you know?

In this case, though, Brown said that the quote made her wonder if “we remain in our cages because we think that that’s where we’re supposed to be.”

Back in April, Meri moved back to Utah, taking a major step at the time to breaking free from the figurative cage she emphasized via this message.

Meri Brown looks great in this photo. Do you think she got work done? (instagram)

So very often before and after arriving at this decision, Brown has talked online about regaining her power and independence.

“I definitely have had times in my life where when I’m thinking about the things that I want to do, I’m not feeling, like, expansive,” she continued last Thursday.

“I feel like I need to shrink to be able to fit into a certain circumstance or situation.”

The mother of one added that “we need to surround ourselves with the people and the situations and the circles and the communities that bring us life and joy and excitement.”

(Instagram)

Pretty obvious translation here?

Kody was not bringing her joy or excitement.

“That’s not to say everything is happy happy, joy joy all the time,” she in this video.

“But when you’re thinking about a project that you want to do or you’re thinking about a relationship that you’re in, it should feel expansive and exciting and not that you have to shrink to fit in.”

Meri Brown has moved on, at last, from Kody. We wish her the best going forward! (TLC)

Meri and Kody split on January 10, announcing the termination of their marriage on that date.

“When I look back at some circumstances in my life, I realize all experiences brought me to where I am,” she concluded on June 1.

“I don’t regret time I put into relationships and situations because I know I put in every ounce of effort.

“When I look forward to the things that await me, I’m coming at them with experience that I wouldn’t have had without situations of the past.”