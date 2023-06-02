Bam Margera to Estranged Wife: I'm Gonna Overdose on Crack Unless You Let Me See My Son!

Another day, another distressing report of troubling behavior from former Jackass star Bam Margera.

As we’ve previously reported, Bam went missing after assaulting his brother back in April, and it seems that he’s been on a bender ever since.

After escaping into the woods, Margera eventually turned himself in to police, but he was promptly released from custody, thus freeing him to create further mayhem.

And just when we thought Bam had hit rock bottom, he went and recorded a bonkers tirade this week, in which he threatened to overdose on crack unless his estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, allowed him to see their 5-year-old son, Phoenix.

Bam keeps creating new social media accounts and deleting the old ones, and he used his latest Instagram page to record a frightening message to Nikki and the rest of his family.

According to TMZ, Bam quickly deleted the video, but not before the rest of the internet took notice.

“I haven’t seen Phoenix in two f–king months,” Margera fumed in profanity-laced rant.

“I have to wake up every day, knowing that I probably won’t get to talk to him or see him.”

Margera went to declare that his parents, April and Phil Margera, are “driving him to drink.”

Bam focused much of wrath on his “pep-talking dad” for telling him he’s nothing but “a f–king fat loser piece of s–t drug addict.”

“I’m going to smoke crack with the bums down at the f–king boardwalk until I’m dead unless you deliver me f–king Phoenix. Get to work Nikki, or anyone that wants to help. I want Phoenix,” he raged.

Bam also blasted his brother, Jess Margera, alleging that the rock drummer “stole” the Pennsylvania mansion known as Castle Bam.

Earlier this week, Nikki filed court papers requesting that Bam be forced to pay $15k a month in child support.

She’s also fighting for sole custody of her son and a lump payment of $50k in order to pay for legal fees related to this case.

Insiders say Nikki is open to allowing Margera visitation rights, but only after he’s gotten treatment for substance abuse issues, and only if the visits are supervised.

In response to Bam’s latest video, an attorney for Boyd issued a statement noting that it’s unfair of Bam to blame others for his addiction issues.

“Unfortunately, that’s not how the addictions work. People’s behavior does not drive others to drink,” the lawyer wrote.

“This is a typical defense mechanism, and it shows that Bam may not have learned much in his past addictions’ treatment. You have to take responsibility for your own actions,” the statement continued.

“Nikki sincerely hopes that Bam can first achieve and then maintain sobriety, for his own good, and for the good of their son.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like learning from past mistakes is not one of Bam’s strong suits.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.