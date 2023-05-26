Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Move Back to UK Following Latest Streak of Bad Press, Insider Claims

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest developments in the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, then you know that the couple hasn’t been getting much love from the press lately.

This is nothing new, of course, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been among the world’s most divisive figures for several years now.

But over the course of the past week, even outlets that have a history of supporting Harry and Meghan have either gone silent or turned on the Sussexes.

The main cause of the downturn in Harry and Meghan’s approval ratings is the ongoing controversy surrounding the couple’s most recent trip to New York City.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

According to a statement released by their reps last Wednesday, Harry and Meghan were chased by paparazzi through the streets of Manhattan for a full two hours.

In the days since the statement was released, numerous critics have cast doubt on Harry and Meghan’s version of events.

Some believe the couple exaggerated the incident, while others have accused them of outright lying.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton in New York City. (Getty Images)

A third group is criticizing Harry and Meghan for making the situation more dangerous by mishandling it in the moment.

Insiders say the Sussexes no longer feel safe visiting New York City, and the unexpected criticism has likely come as an unpleasant shock to the embattled royals.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that insiders have started pondering the possibility that Harry and Meghan will soon return to London for good.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

“It’s always possible that one day he might want to come home, it’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn’t want to come over,” King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold told the New York Post this week.

“Meghan doesn’t really have any family here as such, all her family are in the States and that’s where Harry has decided he wants to set up his home,” he continued.

Harrold explained that Harry is “always going to have an association with the UK” and will never “totally want to cut that off.”

Prince Harry arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“He’ll always want to keep his fingers in that pie, so to speak,” Harrold continued.

“He’ll want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back and I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties.”

But while the UK will always be Harry’s home and the primary source of his fame and influence, Harrold conceded that the prince seems pretty content in California these days.

Prince Harry arrives to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“It’s very possible they could come back to the UK, however, at this moment in time they seem happy in the States and that’s where they want to be,” he told the Post.

It’s clear that Harry and Meghan aren’t happy with the treatment they’ve received in the States this week.

But a return to the UK seems very unlikely at the moment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty) (Getty Images)

For starters, the Sussexes have never been treated very well by the UK press, so they have no reason to believe their situation would be better across the pond.

On top of that, Harry just lost a court case in which a UK judge ruled that the duke not be allowed to hire police officers to protect his family during public appearances.

Sadly, it sounds like Harry and Meghan might just have to get used to never feeling truly safe — anywhere in the world.