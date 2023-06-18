Kourtney Kardashian Baby Bump: Revealed! Not Small!

Oh, yes, folks.

Kourtney Kardashian is most definitely pregnant!

The reality star and Poosh founder stated this for the record on Friday night when she held up a sign at a Blink-182 concert that read as follows:

Travis, I’m pregnant.

(Instagram)

The news came as a shock to fans of Kardashian and Travis Barker, who have been candid for several months now that they’ve been trying to conceive.

We doubt it came as a shock to the musician himself, however, considering how far along Kourtney appears to be.

Just consider the two photos she shared on Instagram a day after making this announcement.

We’ve posted them both below.

She’s expecting again! Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump in this photo. (Instagram)

Kardashian didn’t reveal last week when she’s due, but she looks to be into her third semester here, doesn’t she

Or at least fairly deep into her second semester.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian captioned her Instagram post.

The first snapshot in the carousel features Barker posing with his drumsticks and tapping on his wife’s pregnant belly as if it were a drum.

The set up few images depict the Blink-182 member kissing and cradling his wife’s growing belly.

(Instagram)

Added Barker in the Comments section of this post:

“God is great.”

Indeed, just a short time ago, Kourtney said she and her husband has stopped using IVF and were relying instead on a higher power to deliver the baby they’ve sought after for so long.

“We are officially done with IVF,” Kourtney told viewers on the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, pointing to the physical and mental toll this treatment had been taking on her.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022 in Calabasas, California. (Getty)

It didn’t take long for Kardashian’s famous loved ones to chime in on this miraculous development.

“Congrats!!!” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories. “We’re having a Kravis baby!!!”

Added Khloe Kardashian, “Congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I love you and baby soooooo much.”

Kris Jenner, meanwhile, wrote: “Congratulations you two!!!!!!! I love you so much!!!!”

While speaking about her feelings, Kourtney Kardashian began to cry on Season 3 of The Kardashians. (Hulu)

Karadashian shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker, for his part, is dad to three kids with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us,” Kourtney also said via confessional on her family’s Hulu series last month.

“If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

(Instagram)

Kardashian and Barker officially got married on May 16, 2022 … and then hosted a lavish wedding in Italy on May 22, 2022.

The spouses began dating in 2021 — following years of friendship — and wasted little time in taking their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in October of the same year.

Kardashian confirmed the exciting news by sharing a handful of photos from Barker’s romantic beachside proposal with the caption, “forever @travisbarker.”

Now, thanks to a baby on the way, the couple really will be linked forever. CONGRATS!