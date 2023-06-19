Christine Brown Wishes Fiance a Happy Father’s Day, Hurls Obvious Shade at Kody

Christine Brown spent Father’s Day this year without the father of her six kids.

And she seems pretty darn happy about that, if we’re interpreting her social media post the way she intended us to do so.

“Happy Father’s Day @david__woolley,” the Sister Wives star wrote as a caption Sunday to the following image.

“I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children and I love how you’ve shown that to my children as well.”

David Woolley, of course, is Brown’s fiance.

He proposed in April and the couple is expected to get married this summer.

Woolley is a widow and a father of eight and he’s grown close to many of Christine’s kids over the course of their romance.

“You’re truly showing up, which is what is most important,” added Christine in this tribute.

“Thanks @david__woolley, my love. #fathersday #showingup #thewaytoawomansheart #loveofmylife.”

Showing up.

Brown used that phrase, or a form of it, three times in her message.

Think she was hurling shade at ex-husband Kody Brown by doing so?

It seems pretty apparent, wouldn’t you say?

Back in December, Christine admitted that a major reason she walked away from Kody a year earlier was due to his status as a deadbeat dad.

“For years I’d say, ‘Your dad loves you. He loves you. He wants to spend time with you,” Christine said on the Reality Life podcast at the time, referring at first to 12-year old Truely and then adding overall:

“I’d tell my kids that all of the time, that he’s going to come over. We’re going to have a great time.

“And after a while, they stopped believing me. And I saw it in their eyes that they didn’t believe me anymore.

“They did really feel like they had a great connection with him.”

Translation?

Kody didn’t show up.

Christine and Kody share six children, most of whom are grown up and out of the house.

However, the latter has a poor relationship with this second group as well.

Heck, on Season 17 Sister Wives episode, his son (with Janelle, not Christine) Gabriel broke down in tears because his dad forgot his birthday.

“That’s the last time I ever talked to my dad,” Gabriel said on air of the October 2021 moment.

In the end, the Sister Wives cast member said several months ago that she decided leaving Kody would be the only way to ensure a healthy environment for her kids.

“It’s tough. Because all I want for my kids is to have a relationship with their dad. Are you kidding me? I don’t want my kids to have daddy issues. That’s super super sad,” Christine said on the aforementioned pocast, stating of her ex:

“He’s missing out on knowing them, because they’re phenomenal people. They’re amazing and delightful and he doesn’t know them.

“It’s sad for him too. So it’s frustrating all around.”

Truely, the youngest of Christine and Kody’s kids, has lived with her mom since Christine and Kody’s split in November 2021.

“I’m disgusted by this idea that she’s moving and she’s gonna take Truely and move to Utah,” Kody said in a confessional during the October 2, 2022 episode of the long-running series.

“Truely’s my child,” he added, before noting that he has done his “research” and knows that “men don’t win in the divorce world.”

Christine countered back then that Kody didn’t bother to spend time with Truely even when she lived close to him in Arizona.

“Let’s just say we’ve lived [in Flagstaff] for 800 days,” she said of the Arizona city the family moved to in 2018.

“He went hiking with us once. He’s been kayaking with us twice, one time he didn’t even get in the water. That’s three times he’s gone with us. Three out of 800.”

That isn’t how one shows up to one’s daughter.

We’re glad Christine has found someone who does.