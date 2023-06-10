Khloe Kardashian: I Am Never, EVER Getting Back Together with Tristan Thompson!

As perhaps you’ve heard, Taylor Swift is on tour these days.

It’s pretty much the biggest show in the history of mankind.

With that in mind, it seems appropriate that Khloe Kardashian indirectly paid tribute to the solo artist on Thursday’s brand new episode of her family’s Hulu reality show…

… by making it clear she’ll never get back together with Tristan Thompson. Like, EVER.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side,” she told Kris Jenner on air.

“What’s done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for?

“I don’t need to ‘punish’ him because I’m not getting back with him.”

Khloe and Tristan are parents to a five-year old daughter and a nearly one-year old son.

The professional basketball player has cheated on the reality star numerous times, most notably when she was pregnant with their first child.

He also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols after Khloe took him back and gave him another chance years later.

To Khloe’s credit, however, she has never bad-mouthed her ex in public.

She continues to hang out with Thompson, too, sparking constant reconciliation rumors that she must occasionally shoot down in irritated fashion.

“I would rather him be here than the nanny,” Khloe also told Kris on The Kardashians after explaining why Jenner once went over to her daughter’s house and came across Tristan feeding True breakfast.

Still, however, Khloe stated the following in this same conversation:

“There’s still boundaries, I’m definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things. No one’s just here chilling if there’s no kids involved.”

In a confessional, Khloé further elaborated on the state of their relationship

“These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already,” she said.

“I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, okay, let’s just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’”

Khloe Kardashian spoke candidly about her experiences with surrogacy on The Kardashians.

Social media users have assumed this to be the case, hence why Khloe came out a few weeks ago and put them in their place with this statement.

“I get why he would think that, so it’s my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise,” she continued on this latest episode about Thompson and the possibility of getting back together.

“I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it’s always about the kids because it’s so easy to fall back into [habits].

“I can’t let those old habits easily come into my life. It’s just not what I want.”

Pretty straightforward. Very understandable.

In a final note to her mom, Khloe said:

“It’s always about the kids, and that’s what it is.

“But we’re not just hanging out by ourselves.”