Khloe Kardashian: UGH! Stop Asking If I’m Back with Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian has lost her patience.

In the wake of ex-boyfriend and two-time baby daddy Tristan Thompson signing with the Los Angeles Lakers — and therefore making a living very nearby to where Khloe lives — there’s been speculation on the Internet that this former couple has reunited.

Yes, again.

And now Khloe has issued a response to this speculation. Yes, again.

(E!)

The Good American founder clapped back late last week at the chatter online she and Thompson are back together, sharing a lengthy response to a screenshot of a blind item posted to Instagram.

“Stop pushing this narrative,” she wrote in the comment section of a Kardashian fan page on May 16.

“It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point.

It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception.

“Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun….”

(instagram)

Khloe, of course, shares two kids with the professional power forward and rampant cheater.

She just revealed the name of their youngest kid a few days ago.

But Thompson slept around behind Kardashian’s back on numerous occasions, including back when she was in her third trimester with daughter True.

He seems to be a very horny and not very ethical individual.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their daughter, True. (Photo via Instagram) (instagram)

To Khloe’s credit, however, she has never really trashed Tristan in public.

She’s even remained pretty close to the NBA player in order for her children to have a father figure around.

In the case of this latest non-controversy, Khloe explained that her sister Kim Kardashian recently supported Tristan at his playoff game and… that’s all there is to it.

“Some things are just as simple as they seem,” the Kardashians star continued. “A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

(Getty)

From there, Khloe pointed her ongoing bond with sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

“Example….. just how I support scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage,” Khloe wrote, concluding as follows:

“Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often.

“Some things really are just as they are.”

Pretty well said all around, we’d say. We’ve long admired Khloe for the way she’s handled this entire situation.

That said… she didn’t exactly say she wasn’t sleeping with Thompson, did she?!?