Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Keep Hanging Out. What Gives?!?

Khloe Kardashian is talking the talk.

But she’s also walking a different kind of walk.

At least according to a handful of observers out there.

The long-time reality star has been spending a great deal of time these days with Tristan Thompson, the same man who helped impregnate her on two occasions — and who cheated on her many more times than that.

(Instagram)

Considering how frequently Khloe and Tristan have been spotted together of late, a handful of people out there simply assume they’re back together.

It’s happened before, you know?

Thompson cheated on Kardashian when she was eight months pregnant… and she later took him back.

Thompson then knocked up another woman (Maralee Nichols) while he was dating Khloe and she seemingly kicked his unethical rear end to the curb.

(Instagram)

For good, though?

Yes, according to TMZ.

The typically-reliable celebrity gossip website just reported that Thompson and Kardashian live in close proximity to each other and are dedicated parents to their children … so of course they hang out often.

But “sources say the two are in a great spot as friends” and there’s nothing else to the relationship, writes TMZ.

This, despite Khloe sometimes having access to Thompson’s car; and, this, despite Khloe letting Tristan and his younger brother staying with her in the immediate aftermath of their mother’s funeral.

The exes are simply pals.

Khloe Kardashian spoke candidly about her experiences with surrogacy on The Kardashians. (Hulu)

Late last month, Khloe herself addressed the never-ending speculation about her and Thompson.

“Stop pushing this narrative,” she wrote in the comment section of a Kardashian fan page on May 16.

“It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point.

“It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception.

“Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun….”

KhloÃ© Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Getty)

To Khloe’s credit, she has never really trashed Tristan in public.

She’s remained very close to the NBA player in order for her kids to have a father figure around.

In a recent case of this latest non-controversy, Khloe explained that her sister Kim Kardashian recently supported Tristan at his playoff game and… that’s all there is to it.

“Some things are just as simple as they seem,” the Kardashians star continued. “A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

Simply put, Khloe added back then?

“Some things really are just as they are.”

