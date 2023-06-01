Jill Duggar: Does She Talk to Her Parents at All These Days?!?

As previously reported, Jill Duggar is ready to burn it all down.

The former reality star is featured in an upcoming Amazon documentary… during which she details all the ways in which her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, exploited her and ripped her off.

Two days before the release of this series, meanwhile, Jill and husband Derrick announced they’re releasing a memoir in January 2024.

Jill Duggar is enjoying some time here with her son in a library. (Instagram)

“Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans,” reads a synopsis of the book by the publishing company.

Moreover, the upcoming memoir will explore the “red flags” that Jill started to notice about her conservative independent Christian Baptist upbringing after marrying Derick in 2014

“For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members — they weren’t willing to rock the boat.

“But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets,” continues this tantalizing description.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Amazon)

Considering how much tea Jill is willing to now spill, many observers are wondering where she stands at the moment with her questionable parents.

Way back in October 2020, Duggar admitted for the first time that she wasn’t close to them anymore. At all.

“There’s been some distancing there,” Jill said on YouTube at the time.

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration.

“We’re having to kind of just take some time and heal and just doing what’s best for our family right now.”

Jill Duggar and her husband hold very little back in the Amazon documentary meant to expose the former’s parents. (Amazon)

Around this same time, Jill said the following to People Magazine in regard to Jim Bob and Michelle:

“I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point.

“I’m realizing I can’t put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God’s lead and take it one day at a time.”

In a subsequent YouTube video shared by the spouses in March 2021, Jill elaborated on the “distance,” revealing that she had not visited her parents’ home in “ at least two years.”

Jill Duggar looks somber in this photo as she prepares to trash her parents. (Amazon)

Added the mother of three:

“In this season of life, we have to prioritize our mental [and] emotional health and all that.

“Our threshold — as we like to call it — is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us.

“We have a lot going on in our own life, plus COVID just makes it a lot harder right now with trying to keep our circle smaller and everything.”

(Instagram)

It seems rather clear that Jill has VERY little time at the moment for her parents.

She did recently spend time with her cousin, however, although that could have been interpreted as an eff you to Jim Bob.

We doubt things will be getting better in the future, either.

Not after you read what Jill wrote on Instagram about her impending memoir.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar have cut ties with Jim Bob. (Instagram)

On May 31, Jill wrote that her book will delve into “the challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal” and how these are “not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced.”

“However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

She then concluded:

“Thanks to time, tears, truth, and therapy, God has begun to heal our wounds into scars.

“Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain.”