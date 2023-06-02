90 Day Fiance Hid Tell All Hate Speech to Cover for a Returning Cast Member! (Again)

Three years ago, 90 Day Fiance covered up a cast member’s use of racist slurs against her then-husband. If raw Tell All footage had not leaked, viewers would never have known.

Grimly, this has happened again. This time, the hate speech was not between spouses, but aimed from one cast member at another.

It’s hard to say which is worse — the hate speech, the cover-up, or the fact that editing it out made the victim look like “the bad guy” in the eyes of some viewers.

Even if the edited Tell All didn’t hoodwink you, some of the events make a lot more sense now that fans know the truth.

(TLC)

Before we get into the bigoted attack that went down at the Tell All, we should explain the context of how this came out.

It started a few weeks ago, when viewers had mixed reactions to Mahmoud’s Tell All tantrum. He was yelling, cursing, and kicking trees while his wife sobbed in embarrassment.

Oddly, some blamed Gabe Paboga, his castmate. While Gabe doesn’t have some sort of mind-control powers to “make” Mahmoud make a fool out of himself, he had asked him questions. Which is what Tell Alls are for.

(TLC)

Gabe did ask Mahmoud challenging questions. Mahmoud and Nicole had brought up having kids, and that Mahmoud had told Nicole before they married that he would raise his kids to share his faith as a Muslim.

That was a factor in her decision to convert.

Mahmoud made a contradictory claim at the Tell All, that he would give his kids a choice. That was hard to believe, since viewers watched him spend all season telling his adult wife how to dress.

(TLC)

Gabe attempted to get a straight answer out of Mahmoud. Things got mildly heated.

And Mahmoud exploded, storming away and ranting, while Nicole sobbed.

Gabriel had asked reasonable questions. In fact, he shared that he has Muslim loved ones in his own family — and emphasized the importance of choice, no matter someone’s faith.

(TLC)

However, Mahmoud took Gabe’s words as an attack. And, for reasons that we cannot fully explain, some viewers saw it that way, too.

Even though Gabe noted that he would ask questions about a child’s religious rights no matter the faith, some accused him of targeting Mahmoud over his faith.

It was clear that Gabe did not like the guy. And many assumed that it was for the same reason that viewers did not — because Mahmoud was so toxic towards Nicole all season.

(TLC)

Just for the record, religious adherence without choice isn’t really the same as being a person of faith. It’s just “doing what you’re told.” Gabe was right.

And we have little doubt that Gabe (or another castmate) would ask the same questions if someone of a different religion had spent an entire season terrorizing their spouse over their clothing and lifestyle.

But … as it turns out, there was a very ugly side to this conversation that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way editors didn’t want viewers to see.

(TLC)

One of the viewers who believed that Gabriel was attacking Mahmoud’s faith rather than his behavior challenged him on social media in a comment.

Gabe’s response revealed part of the Tell All that we didn’t see.

“You mean like when he was being disrespectful to me, calling me a he/she and then asking me what I am because he doesn’t know?” Gabriel replied.

In this Reddit-preserved screenshot of Gabriel Paboga’s Instagram comment, he exposed a castmate’s transphobic hate speech that the Tell All editing team didn’t want viewers to see. We do apologize for the harsh light mode screenshot. (Instagram)

As this Reddit post (thus the unfortunate light mode screenshot) shows, Gabe continued.

“Then storming off, making his wife cry, then her apologizing to me as well as him too,” he wrote. “Is that the respect you were talking about?”

Gabe explained: “She was not crying because of me she was crying because of him!”

(TLC)

“And they BOTH apologized to me,” Gabe added. “Even after the tell-all, Nicole apologized for his behavior.”

He praised: “She is an amazing, open-minded woman that does not deserve to be in the middle of this.”

Gabriel continued: “You were not there, but you can ask any cast member the reason she was crying.”

(TLC)

So, just to recap: The 90 Day Fiance Tell All team edited out Mahmoud’s transphobic attack on Gabe. Unless this is all a fabrication, which is unlikely for a lot of reasons.

Not only did this cover up Mahmoud’s wrongdoing, but it also made Gabe — the victim — look worse. At least, in some people’s eyes. (Again, if you’re not asking questions, you’re not really doing the Tell All properly)

The motive? Well, they did it with “Baby Girl” Lisa Hamme before, but maybe they wanted to clean up Mahmoud’s image. Why? Because they are bringing him and Nicole back for a new season.