Jill Duggar Flips the Bird to Jim Bob, Publicly Supports Rebellious Cousin Amy!

There was a time, not all that long ago, when it looked as though Jill Duggar would happily follow in her mother’s footsteps.

Unlike her older sister Jana, Jill married young and started making babies shortly thereafter.

It seemed that she would happily birth an army of little evangelicals, raise them with her parents’ archaic belief system, and perhaps even carry on the family media empire.

But then Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, accused Jim Bob of stealing millions from his own children and all hell broke loose.

Jill Duggar

Suddenly, Jim Bob looked less like a wholesome sitcom dad and more like Arkansas’ answer to Logan Roy.

And Jill and Derick looked like geniuses for cutting ties with the toxic patriarch before Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges led the entire world to see the ugly truth about Jim Bob.

Of course, Jill wasn’t the only member of the Duggar clan to speak out against her once-beloved father.

Amy Duggar

Jill’s cousin Amy Duggar has also been openly critical of Jim Bob and the ways in which he ruled over his offspring with an iron fist.

So it should come as no surprise that Jill and Amy have joined forces in their new lives as exiles from the Duggar Kingdom.

And earlier this week, the cousins took to Instagram to show Jim Bob and the world that they’re currently living their best lives.

Jill and Amy Duggar

Amy and Jill got together for a play date with their kids, and they snapped the above selfie to commemorate the occasion.

“I’ll just copy what Daxxy said! It sure was a good day Mama!'” Amy captioned the pic.

“We loved it @jillmdillard,” she added.

Jill Duggar

“It was so fun! The boys had a blast too!” Jill commented.

In recent interviews, Amy and Jill both confirmed that Jim Bob’s ultra-narrow worldview made them feel like outsiders who would never be accepted by their own family.

“I was extremely known as the black sheep. They would never say black sheep, but I was like the wild cousin,” Amy told UK tabloid The Sun.

Amy Duggar

Jill shared a similar tale of woe, explaining that her father dictated every aspect of her early life.

“Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us,” she recalled.

“The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we’d be told: ‘Well, you’re not allowed to do that.'” Derick chimed in.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

Fortunately, these days, Amy, Jill, and Derick are all free to do as they please.

And it’s all because they had the strength and courage to remove Jim Bob from their lives