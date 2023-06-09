Jessa Duggar: Here's Why Fans Think She's Miserable In Her Marriage to Ben Seewald

When Jessa Duggar married Ben Seewald back in 2014, it looked like a match made in fundie heaven.

Ben and Jessa shared similar views, and most importantly, they had the approval of her domineering father.

Jim Bob Duggar makes all the rules in his household, and his daughters aren’t allowed to date anyone without his approval.

In fact, potential suitors are forced to fill out a 45-page questionnaire before they can date a Duggar daughter.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald pose for a pic in 2020. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ben was only the second guy to pass all of Jim Bob’s tests.

So we know that he has Jim Bob’s approval, but how does Jessa wife feel about Ben?

Well, some observers believe she wasn’t thrilled with him to begin with, and her opinion has soured further in recent years.

“I don’t think Jessa and Ben are happy together. I just have this gut feeling. I believe they are miserable,” one person opined on the r/DuggarsSnark subreddit this week, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Jessa and Ben in a sponsored content post that appeared on her Instagram page in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I remember when Jessa posted online (idk if she erased it). Her messy house. And how her kids are always messing it up. And idk it just made me feel that she is not truly happy,” this person continued.

“What do you [guys] think? Do you believe she and Ben are not happy in their marriage?”

“Absolutely not. Jessa, I think was the ‘prize’ in her community. I think she expected to also marry a ‘prize,'” one redditor replied, adding:

“I think she has a lot of rage and honestly it’s pretty well founded. I also think Jessa is probably pretty intelligent and clever and I think it’s really sad she was denied a real education and opportunities to flex her wings.

Jessa shows off her family in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Instead, she married [Ben], whom she doesn’t respect. He’s not her intellectual equal, he doesn’t help her with the kids or the house and he doesn’t provide financially,” they continued.

“He is effectively, another child for her to take care of. Granted I think she likes being able to control him. [Ben] won’t step up and she’ll keep treating him the way she does.”

Other commenters were quick to agree:

Jessa Duggar is receiving some harsh treatment on social media these days. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

“Their relationship is literally a case study in how purity culture and courtship are not just toxic practices, but just plain bad for finding a compatible spouse in general,” one person wrote, adding:

“If Jessa had been allowed to date him, screw around, and then come to the realization that ‘Yeah, he’s kinda hot…but what a f**king moron.’ She probably never would’ve married him and met someone who was actually compatible.”

“I think Jessa is very smart and made a calculated move in marrying nice but dim Ben,” another observed.

Jessa and Ben are in the hospital in this photo, posing with their cute and large immediate family members in 2021. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“In patriarchal societies where men can be extremely controlling, a safe bet is to marry a dim, passive man that you can easily control and won’t dominate you or make you live in terror,” they continued.

“I don’t see much love in their relationship but Jessa is safe and has complete freedom which is a lot more than most wives in these communities.”

“There’s more chemistry between her and Jeremy than her and [Ben],” a third user chimed in, referring to Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Jessa Duggar loves to post pics of her family, such as this one from 2020. (Photo Credit: Instagram)



“She does look miserable,” a fourth added.

Needless to say, fans are not optimistic about Jess and Ben’s future.

But at the end of the day, only the Seewalds know the state of the Seewalds’ marriage!