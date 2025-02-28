Craig Conover & Salley Carson: Are The ‘Southern Charm’ Stars Each …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Craig Conover and Salley Carson are getting closer.

In the wake of the once-amicable split between Craig and Paige DeSorbo, Southern Charm fans already wonder about the next messy pairing.

Many believe that they’ve found it.

Will Salley Carson be the next to match up with Craig Conover?

On ‘Southern Charm,’ Salley Carson find herself in a confrontation at her own party. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Craig Conover and Salley Carson went to dinner together

In early February, Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Salley Carson dined together in New York.

These two castmates were both in fairly recent breakups.

While even Bravo fans would hesitate to say that jumping into a new romance is the best follow-up to a split, some wondered if Craig and Salley are dating. After all, reality stardom and wise life choices seldom mix.

Seemingly out of his element, Craig Conover doesn’t seem to be a happy camper during portions of ‘Summer House’ Season 9. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Previously, Salley Carson was dating certified hottie Andrew, while Craig Conover was in a serious relationship with Paige DeSorbo.

This season of Summer House is showing the decline of Paige and Craig’s relationship, including a postmortem of sorts filmed earlier this year. (Their breakup was around Thanksgiving 2024)

Craig previously admitted to looking into dating, but feeling too raw after the split to follow through. Has that changed?

Speaking with Decider, Salley Carson sought to debunk relationship rumors. (Image Credit: Decider)

Are Craig Conover and Salley Carson actually dating?

“We went to dinner,” Salley Carson confirmed to Us Weekly regarding her meal with Craig Conover. “But there [were] also his two friends there, so it wasn’t just the two of us.”

Salley did go so far as to describe Craig as being “hot as s–t.” That said, she’s unsure if he’s dating material, s she doesn’t “know if our personalities would match well.”

With that out of the way, she clarified: “I’m just getting to know him in a friendship way.”

Additionally, Salley Carson sat down to discuss these romance rumors with Decider.

“There’s no romance between me and Craig,” she emphasized. “We’re just really good friends.”

Salley then added: “But we had a great night, and I’m really enjoying getting to know him better.”

Maybe ‘Southern Charm’ won’t provide the best dating pool

On ‘Southern Charm,’ Salley Carson had her boyfriend with her as she threw a party. They have since broken up. (Image Credit: Bravo)

In the wake of ex-boyfriend Andrew Dietz allegedly cheating on her, Salley made it sound as if she had no further interest in dating men in Charleston.

She even suggested that infidelity was the “norm.” Probably a little unfair to the city. But given some of what Southern Charm viewers have seen, perhaps a fair description of her on-screen social circle.

There are better men out there. We wish Salley the best of luck. That said, certain flavors of toxic boyfriends could really boost her reality TV career.