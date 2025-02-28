Love Is Blind Season 8 Spoilers: Did Sara and Ben Get Married?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With five couples getting engaged in the pods, the current super-sized, 14-episode season of Love Is Blind has had no shortage of drama.

And, of course, some of it has been deeply unpleasant for the couples hoping to find lasting love.

(Let’s be honest, this show wouldn’t be such a hit if it were all smooth sailing from the pods to the altar.)

Ben and Sara bond after getting engaged on Love Is Blind Season 8. (Netflix)

Season 8’s Couple Who’s Overcome the Most Award might go to Ben and Sara, who initially looked as though they wouldn’t even make it to the proposal stage.

Ben and Sara got off to a rocky start

As you may recall, Sara was turned off by Ben’s apathy toward politics and current events.

Also, she’s non-religious, and he’s a weekly church-goer. It just didn’t look it would work out. But it did! At first, anyway…

Ben and Sara hit it off like crazy in Honduras, and for a while, it seemed like they would have no trouble overcoming their differences to become the rare Love Is Blind success story.

But once they were back home in chilly Minneapolis, the couple ran into more problems.

Ben faces a troubling allegation

Sara and Ben spend time together in Honduras after the pods. (Netflix)

In a viral TikTok post, a former romantic partner of Ben’s accused him of treating women poorly.

Needless to say, this was a problem for Sara. She promptly confronted Ben and informed him that while she wasn’t happy with this development, she would give him the benefit of the doubt.

“I’m telling you now, if more comes out of this, if I find out there’s anything at all, I won’t be able to trust you,” she said, adding:

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to dismiss her with what she says, but I fell in love with you today — not four years ago.’ And I believe people can change and evolve. That’s who we are. We’re growing people. I didn’t want to discredit him and our relationship.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Sara further elaborated on her decision to give her fiancé a second chance:

Ben and Sara bond after getting engaged on Love Is Blind Season 8. (Netflix)

“She didn’t say anything specific other than him treating girls s–tty — and that can be taken in so many ways. I was like, ‘OK, what extent are we talking here? Should I be concerned for my safety?’” Sara explained, adding:

“I didn’t feel unsafe by any means, but [I] don’t want to take this lightly if it’s something serious. But I also, like, I don’t want to take this super seriously if he was just a d-bag or something.”

Will Ben and Sara get married in the Season 8 finale?

It sounds like Sara was sincere in her desire to move on from that incident. Unfortunately, that desire might not have been enough in the end.

According to a new report from StyleCaster, state marriage records indicate that Ben and Sara are not currently man and wife.

Of course, they might have stayed together and simply opted to hold off on exchanging vows. We won’t know until the final batch of episodes — but we have to say, it’s not looking good for these two.