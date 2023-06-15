Gwendlyn Brown: So Many Strange Women Thirst After My Dad!

Welp.

(Instagram)

In a new YouTube video, Gwendlyn Brown looked back at a 2010 interview on the the Joy Behar Show with her father and his then-spouses: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown.

In the footage, Joy Behar jokingly wonders if she could become Kody’s fifth wife.

The 21-year old daughter of Kody and Christine then told subscribers that Behar wasn’t the only person who showed interest in dad, stating:

“That was a serious problem with women just wanting my dad. I had a teacher at one point, I had to switch classes because she was so creepy about it.”

(TLC)

We don’t wanna judge, but we’d also love to know what these women saw in Kody — a reality star who has practiced polygamy his entire adult life and who doesn’t exactly come across as a fan of the opposite sex.

He’s also a terrible parent, Gwendlyn has said numerous times over the past few months.

The Sister Wives star went on to share that her older brother, Garrison, was also in the aforementioned teacher’s class for “longer,” adding:

“She was weird, so weird. I could tell you stories about her ….

“She wasted half of an entire class just gossiping with me about how much she loved my family. And I’m like, ‘I’m just trying to learn Spanish, lady!'”

(TLC)

For a long while now, Gwendlyn has been watching old episodes of Sister Wives and then offering fans an inside look at her infamous family.

While recapping a previous installment in April, for example, the TLC personality explained what allegedly wasn’t seen on screen during the family’s time living in Utah.

“Police were actually coming to our door when I was a kid and being like, ‘You have to leave,'” she claimed, even recalling that a cop supposedly said to her:

“We’re gonna take your dad to prison.”

(TLC)

Kody eventually relocated to Arizona, where he now still resides with Robyn.

Gwendlyn’s mom dumped Kody in late 2021 and moved back to Utah; Meri also lives in Utah these days after she and Kody terminated their marriage in January.

“I think Meri should have multiple husbands,” Gwendlyn recently said on YouTube. “She seems like the kind of person that would rock it.”

On January 10, Meri and Kody wrote the following on Instagram:

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”