Gwendlyn Brown to Meri: Go Collect a Bunch of Husbands!

From polygamy to …

… polyandry?

As nearly everyone reading this article at the moment must know by now, Meri Brown was formerly a member of a polygamous household — for well over two decades.

This all changed in January, however, when Meri and Kody Brown announced they had terminated their spiritual union.

In the wake of her split, Meri has been traveling the world and sharing profound quotes on social media.

She hasn’t appeared to be in the market for a new man.

Now, though, Gwendlyn Brown is offering a bit of advice for her quasi stepmother.

She thinks Meri should be in the market for MANY new men!

While filming a recap video of Sister Wives Season 1 on her YouTube channel this week, the 21-year old daughter of Christine and Kody watched as Meri hypothetically asked Kody how he would feel if she was “giving attention to another guy.”

In the footage, the father of 17 said the request “seemed wrong to God and nature” and told his first spouse that he wouldn’t “feel comfortable” with it.

(Quite the hypocrite, isn’t he?!?)

“I think Meri should have multiple husbands,” Gwendlyn said after viewing the scene. “She seems like the kind of person that would rock it.”

We recently reported that TLC was not considering a Sister Wives spinoff.

But, come on now… who wouldn’t tune in to a series about Meri collecting her very own set of husbands?!?

Way back on Season 1, Kody was actively courting his eventual four wife, Robyn Brown — and Meri wanted him to acknowledge her feelings of jealousy.

In this new video, meanwhile, Gwendlyn went on to note this was an “important conversation” for the pair to have.

“You can be happy for somebody and happy for someone to join your life and still be like, jealous,” the college student explained.

“Like Ysabel [Brown], she’s fantastically amazing and I love her so much. I can still be jealous that she’s like taller or prettier than me.”

Not exactly a one-to-one comparison.

But we mostly see where Gwendlyn is coming from.

On January 10, Meri and Brown stated the following on Instagram:

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”