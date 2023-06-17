Was Taylor Swift BETRAYED by Her Dad to Scooter Braun for $15 Million??

Long before Taylor Swift was “blowing off steam” with controversial musician Matty Healy, she had other controversies.

A few years ago, Taylor lost out on the sale of — essentially — her life’s work. Since then, she has released much-hyped “Taylor’s Version” editions of older albums.

But the betrayal, never even getting a chance to purchase her own music, still hurt.

It hurt her, anyway. Her dad, it turns out, pocketed a tidy $15 million as his cut of the sale. Did he sell her out?

Taylor Swift attends the “All Too Well” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on November 12, 2021 in New York. (Getty)

In 2019, Scott Borchetta, who founded Big Machine Label Group, put his company up for sale.

At the time, notorious music manager Scooter Braun purchased the lot for $330 million.

A huge portion of that was Taylor Swift’s music catalogue. It came into Scooter’s possession, much to Taylor’s dismay.

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Specifically, Ithica Holdings made the purchase, absorbing Taylor’s lengthy professional history. Ithica is Scooter’s, of course.

Since then, one need only breathe the name “Scooter” in the presence of stan Twitter in order to see palpable rage.

Taylor never had a chance to bid on her own work. She did not even receive a head’s up our a courtesy ahead of the purchase. The situation totally sucks.

Taylor Swift went with this unusual — and sort of cool and unique — ensemble on the red carpet of the American Music Awards. (Getty)

Interestingly, a new report from Music Business Worldwide says that someone very close to her was in on the deal. Sort of.

Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, raked in a tidy $15.1 million on this massive music sale.

So, did he (almost literally) sell out his daughter?

Taylor Swift was named Woman of the Decade Award at Billboard’s Women in Music event in Hollywood on Thursday. She devoted much of her speech to denigrating rival Scooter Braun. (Getty)

Not quite!

What makes this even more interesting is that he apparently didn’t know about the sale until after the fact.

There was a meeting for invested parties … but he skipped it, for a very sweet reason.

As a fan in the audience of Taylor Swift’s audience recorded, Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, were watching the show together in early May of 2023. (Twitter)

According to Taylor’s representative, Scott deliberately skipped a private phone call, even though he was a shareholder.

The reason was simple: the phone call involved a hefty NDA. He would be enjoined from discussing the conversation with anyone — including his daughter.

Rather than keeping secrets from Taylor, he opted to avoid the situation altogether. Scott opted out without knowing what it was. 48 hours later, the announcement about the sale to Scooter took place.

Taylor Swift fans are having trouble finding arffordable tickets. And the singer assures fans she’s on top of the situation. (Getty)

Scott was not in a position to change the plans, either. It sounds like the phone call was a formality.

Why? Because Scott Borchetta wanted to make the sale. And controlled 90% of the stock. Scott’s 5% share netted him millions, but no actual control.

With that level of ownership resting with one person, calls were a mix of courtesy and legal due diligence. Scott could not have changed anything for Taylor’s benefit.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy on what appears to be a date during the spring of 2023. (Instagram)

And we’re sure that he would have if he could. But he and the other few investors combined could not have changed things.

So, no, Taylor’s dad did not betray her. He was as in the dark as she was — by choice. A complicated choice, but the right one.

He just happened to make a little money along the way.