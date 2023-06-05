Briana DeJesus to Kailyn Lowry: You Need to Stop Talking Trash Before I Bang Another One of Your Baby Daddies!

The feud between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry is the stuff of legend among Teen Mom fans.

Sure, many other cast members have locked horns in the many years since MTV launched the franchise, but those were mere featherweight sparring matches compared to the knockout title fight that was Bri vs. Kail.

Here were two of reality TV’s most outspoken stars locked in a public war of words that dwarfed any of their previous conflicts.

And it wasn’t long before one of the combatants went nuclear:

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Possibly motivated by her desire for revenge, DeJesus briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

The relationship was short-lived, but Bri used it to torment her rival for quite some time.

She later took the approach a step further by hinting that she intended to pursue a romantic relationship with Kail’s most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Chris Lopez is a father of three. He has two sons with Kailyn Lowry and a third with someone else. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But if her latest public comments are any indication, Bri is sick of tormenting Kail, and she doesn’t want any more baby daddy drama.

“Please, for the love of God, move on and get over talking about me,” Briana recently told CeleBuzz (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup).

“I don’t want Javi [Marroquin], I don’t want Chris [Lopez] and I certainly don’t want any of your future baby daddies– which, knowing you, there likely will be some. So take a seat and for once and for all please stop talking about me.”

Briana DeJesus shared a this selfie with. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Briana’s comments seem to have been prompted by Kail’s recent appearance on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

While Lowry’s allegation that she was abused by Chris Lopez garnered most of the headlines, Kail also threw some shade at Bri during the interview.

Lowry recalled how DeJesus used to taunt her by sending “gifts” — such as a treadmill and a clown suit — to her house.

Briana DeJesus claims that Kail Lowry bought this shirt for Chris Lopez. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The conversation prompted listeners to post photos of what they claimed was a shirt that Kail gave to Chris as a joke present for Father’s Day in 2021.

“Making a shirt to give to ur bd on fathers day that says ‘I love briana’ is so wild to me another inch just grew,” DeJesus wrote on Twitter.

Kail promptly responded by denying that she had bought any such shirt for Chris.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Briana, don’t do this. That sh-t is not from me,” Kail replied to Briana’s tweet.

When amateur online sleuths discovered screenshots of texts in which Kail talked about the shirt with a friend, Lowry was forced to amend her story and admit that she knew about the shirt.

She still claims, however, that she never gave it to Chris.

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“At first I [told my PR rep], ‘I don’t know what that is,’” Kail said on her podcast.

“I didn’t send that…my girlfriend sees it and was like, ‘Kail, I made that shirt.’ … She reminds me that she made the shirt but it never made it to Chris because I never ended up giving it to him,” Kail continued.

“It was just like a joke. But I prematurely commented on the picture and was like, ‘That sh-t is not from me.’”

Kailyn Lowry looks beautiful and very warm in this beach selfie during her Thailand trip. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It’s entirely possible that Kail simply forgot about a text conversation she had two years ago, but on Twitter and elsewhere, unsympathetic observers are accusing Ms. Lowry of lying.

And the internet has declared Briana the victor in yet another battle with Kailyn!