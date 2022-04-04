Briana DeJesus: Kailyn Lowry Still Hates Me For Banging Javi Marroquin!

Teen Mom 2 Season 11 is currently airing new episodes on MTV, but as is so often the case with this show, the most compelling drama is taking place off camera.

As you probably already know, Kailyn Lowry filed a lawsuit against Briana DeJesus before filming began, and while Bri found out about the suit in the season premiere, the legal drama has escalated considerably in the months since filming ended.

Kail is accusing Bri of defamation of character in connection with Instagram posts in which DeJesus alleged that Lowry physically assaulted Chris Lopez.

Bri attended a court hearing on Friday, and on the same day, 400 pages of depositions were made public.

In the documents, which were obtained and summarized by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, DeJesus spoke candidly about a wide range of topics, including the allegations that she slept with Lopez.

Bri was open about the fact that Chris visited her in Florida on more than one occasion, but she insists that their relationship was purely platonic.

“We got dinner. We went to the beach. We went to Starbucks. We walked around Miami. That’s about it,” she said in her deposition.

Bri revealed that while she and Chris never dated, there was a period of time in which they contacted one another on a regular basis.

“Maybe every other day—I don’t know,” she said.

But for all of Kail's anger over the Chris situation, Bri says it's her past relationship with Javi that's made the most problems.

As you may recall, DeJesus and Marroquin dated for a few months back in 2017.

Bri insists that she's never had any beef with Kail, but says that Kail has been began behaving rudely toward her since right around the time she started hooking up with Javi.

“It was more on her side than my side,” she told the lawyers.

"I don’t have any issues with Kail. She’s always been really aggressive with me,” Briana continued.

“I think she hates me for sleeping with her ex-husband [Javi].”

The relationship with Javi began shortly after DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, a development that apparently also rubbed Kail the wrong way.

“I think she was upset that I was stealing TV time away from her story,” DeJesus said in her deposition.

In her post about Lowry's alleged assault on Lopez, DeJesus claimed that Kail forcibly entered Chris' mother's house.

Bri now admits that the breaking and entering part no longer aligns with Chris' version of events, but she says that that's because Lopez “changed his story” after Kail filed her lawsuit.

“But why do y’all keep saying she forced her way in? My mom let her in the crib," Chris wrote to Bri in a text that was read aloud during the deposition.

“I know that he did change his story, and I think that’s because he’s scared of Kail,” DeJesus said.

Bri says she's still “100 percent” certain that Kail hit Chris, telling the lawyers that she has "no doubt" about the allegations.

“It matches her character, all the things she has done in her past against her baby daddies,” Briana said of Kail.

“She stole stuff from Javi’s house. She hit Jo…she hit Javi more than once.”

Bri alleged that Chris is afraid of Kail not only because she attacked him, but because of her willingness to use their sons against him.

“I feel like he’s scared of Kail. I feel Kail uses their kids as pawns, and he’s scared to lose custody of his children," she said.

In a portion of the deposition that has little to do with the lawsuit but is interesting from a gossip standpoint, Bri claimed that she's overheard TM2 crew members talking about how much they dislike working with Kail.

“Most of the crew hates working with Kail,” DeJesus said.

“And she’s not so nice and, yeah, they pretty much say things.

Summing up her feelings about the lawsuit toward the end of her deposition, Bri made it clear that she's very annoyed by the situation:

“I feel like I have a lot to say,” she said.

“I’m upset that this even has to be a thing. I don’t understand how someone can try to sue me for defamation of character when she already makes herself look bad," DeJesus continued.

"She has a record of doing a lot of things that I don’t appreciate, and I just think this whole situation is frivolous. And I’m upset; I’m upset about it.”

Needless to say, a lot of what's at stake here has nothing to do with money.

The suit is very personal, and both Kail and Bri would no doubt love to be publicly vindicated with a win.